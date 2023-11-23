Home

Ex-West Indies Cricketer Marlon Samuels Banned For Six Years Under anti-corruption code

Marlon Samuels. (Pic: X)

Dubai: Former West Indies player Marlon Samuels has been banned from all cricket for six years after an independent Anti-Corruption Tribunal found him guilty of breaching the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) Anti-Corruption Code, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Thursday.

The ban takes effect from November 11.

Samuels, who was charged by the ICC (in its capacity as the Designated Anti-Corruption Official under the ECB Code) in September 2021, was found guilty by the Tribunal in August this year for four offences, the ICC release read.

Alex Marshall, who heads up the ICC HR and Integrity Unit, said: “Samuels played international cricket for close to two decades, during which he participated in numerous anti-corruption sessions and knew exactly what his obligations were under the Anti-Corruption Codes.

“Though he is retired now, Mr Samuels was a participant when the offences were committed. The ban of six years will act as a strong deterrent to any participant who intends to break the rules.”

The four charges Samuels was found guilty of are: Article 2.4.2 (by a majority decision) – Failing to disclose to the Designated Anti-Corruption Official, the receipt of any gift, payment, hospitality or other benefit that was made or given in circumstances that could bring the Participant or the sport of cricket into disrepute.

Article 2.4.3 (unanimous decision)- Failing to disclose to the Designated Anti-Corruption Official receipt of hospitality with a value of US $750 or more.

