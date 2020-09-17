EXC vs KAM Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Excelsior 20 vs SV Kampong Cricket Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Capelle 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction For Today’s EXC vs KAM Match 10 at Sportpark Bermweg: In the 10th and final league match of the Day 2, Excelsior 20 and SV Kampong Cricket will take on each other. With this the second day of the Capelle T10 league will conclude. Also Read - KAM vs VCC Dream11 Team Fantasy XI Predictions For ECS T10 Capelle 2020: Captain, Vice-Captain For SV Kampong Cricket vs Voorburg Cricket Club T10 Match 9 at Sportpark Bermweg 6:30 PM IST September 17 Thursday

On Day 1, Sparta played three matches and won all of them to take the top spot in the standings/ They are followed by Excelsior who have also won both their matches so far. Also Read - SPC vs EXC Dream11 Team Hints And Picks For ECS T10 Capelle 2020: Captain, Fantasy XI For Sparta Cricket 1888 vs Excelsior 20 T10 Match 8 at Sportpark Bermweg 4:30 PM IST September 17 Thursday

SV Kampong Cricket and Voorburg Cricket Club ended Tuesday losing all their matches. Also Read - KAM vs VCC Dream11 Team Hints And Predictions For ECS T10 Capelle 2020: Captain, Fantasy XI For SV Kampong Cricket vs Voorburg Cricket Club T10 Match 7 at Sportpark Bermweg 2:30 PM IST September 17

Meanwhile, the European Cricket T10 season continues with the latest such series in Capelle. A total of four teams are taking part in the three-day event running from September 16 to September 18.

14 matches will be played during the tournament.

Five matches have been scheduled for Thursday:-

September 17 Schedule

#Match 6, Sparta Cricket 1888 vs Excelsior 20, 12:30 PM IST

#Match 7, SV Kampong Cricket vs Voorburg Cricket Club, 2:30 PM IST

#Match 8, Sparta Cricket 1888 vs Excelsior 20, 4:30 PM IST

#Match 9, SV Kampong Cricket vs Voorburg Cricket Club, 6:30 PM IST

#Match 10, Excelsior 20 vs SV Kampong Cricket, 8:30 PM IST

“Ever since we were founded way back in 1888, Sparta has been involved in many groundbreaking initiatives in all the sports we play and we are proud to partner the European Cricket Network to bring this exciting T10 event to the club,” Sparta chairman Joost-Martijn Snoep said.

“We have followed all the recent European Cricket Series with interest and cannot wait to showcase some of the best Dutch talent to a global audience. Our season has been curtailed this year, so we are delighted we can add some exciting cricket at the back end for players and fans. This promises to be something Dutch cricket fans and viewers worldwide can be very excited about.”

European Cricket Series and European Cricket Network Founder Daniel Weston said, “Sparta is a club that wants to grow the game, take advantage of their facilities to attract crowds, connect closer with their local government and put their local talent on the map.”

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Capelle 2020 match toss between Excelsior 20 and SV Kampong Cricket will take place at 8:00 PM (IST) – September 17.

Time: 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Sportpark Bermweg

EXC vs KAM My Dream11 Team

U Malik (captain), J Schoonheim (vice-captain), A Saleemi, R Alphonse, D Ateeq, R Siddique, R van Troost, S Butt, R Zeggers, N Etman, F Bashir

EXC vs KAM Squads

Excelsior 20: Jelte van Troost, Stan van Troost, Roel Verhagen, Tom Heggelma, Rens Heinsbroek, James Hilditch, Sanjit Shankar, Pradeep Kumar, Umar Baker, Mathijs Schewe, Ben Cooper, Corey Rutgers, Salman Yaqub, Lorenzo Ingram, Joost Kroesen, Gijs Kroesen, Luuk Kroesen, Rens van Troost, Akhilesh Arun, Sheraz Ahmed, Wahab Umar, Ryan Camble, Imran Choudry and Luqman Tariq and Haider Khan, Sebastiaan Gokke, Niels Etman, Jelte Schoonheim, Sohail Bhatti, Sebastiaan Gokke

SV Kampong Cricket: Danish Ateeq, Tushar Bhakre, Shaheryar Butt, Usman Malik, Abhinav Adurty, Shivdutt Jhala, Ratha Alphonse, Kertan Nana, Rana Siddique, Assad Saleemi, Mees Hoffman, Adriaan Verbeek, Shashank Kumar, Faizan Bashir, Raza Anis, Khalid Sherzaad, Vikram Chaturvedi, Bilal Saleem, Omair Sultan, Ishan Jaiswal, Pierre Jacod, Yasir Usman, Mohsin Salman

Check Dream11 Prediction/ EXC Dream11 Team/ KAM Dream11 Team/ Excelsior 20 Dream11 Team/ SV Kampong Cricket Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips & Prediction/ Online Cricket Tips and more.