EXC vs KAM Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Excelsior 20 vs SV Kampong Cricket Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Capelle 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction For Today’s EXC vs KAM Match 12 at Sportpark Bermweg: In the tweflth and final league match of the ECS T10 Capelle, Excelsior 20 will take on SV Kampong Cricket. In their previous meeting, Kampong defeated Excelsior by nine runs. Also Read - SPC vs VCC Dream11 Team Fantasy XI Predictions For ECS T10 Capelle 2020: Captain, Vice-Captain For Sparta Cricket 1888 vs Voorburg Cricket Club T10 Match 11 at Sportpark Bermweg 12:30 PM IST September 18 Friday

The third and final day of the tournament has arrived. A total of four matches will be played today including two league matches followed by bronze medal and then the final. After two days, Sparta are at the top of the pile with eight points followed by Excelsior 20 at second with six points while Kampong and Voorburg occupy the third and fourth spot respectively. Also Read - MI vs CSK Dream11 IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma-Led Mumbai Indians Predicted 11 versus MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings

Meanwhile, the European Cricket T10 season continues with the latest such series in Capelle. A total of four teams are taking part in the three-day event running from September 16 to September 18. Also Read - NOT vs DER Dream11 Team Hints, English T20 Blast: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Nottinghamshire vs Derbyshire at Trent Bridge, Nottingham 10:30 PM IST Thursday September 17

14 matches were scheduled to be played during the tournament.

Four matches have been scheduled for Friday:-

September 18 Schedule

#Match 11, Sparta Cricket 1888 vs Voorburg Cricket Club, 12:30 PM IST

#Match 12, Excelsior 20 vs SV Kampong Cricket, 2:30 PM IST

#Bronze Final, TBC vs TBC, 5:30 PM IST

#Final, TBC vs TBC, 7:30 PM IST

“Ever since we were founded way back in 1888, Sparta has been involved in many groundbreaking initiatives in all the sports we play and we are proud to partner the European Cricket Network to bring this exciting T10 event to the club,” Sparta chairman Joost-Martijn Snoep said.

“We have followed all the recent European Cricket Series with interest and cannot wait to showcase some of the best Dutch talent to a global audience. Our season has been curtailed this year, so we are delighted we can add some exciting cricket at the back end for players and fans. This promises to be something Dutch cricket fans and viewers worldwide can be very excited about.”

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Capelle 2020 match toss between Excelsior 20 and SV Kampong Cricket will take place at 2:00 PM (IST) – September 18.

Time: 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Sportpark Bermweg

EXC vs KAM My Dream11 Team

Rana Bilal Siddique (captain), Usman Malik (vice-captain), Shaheryar Butt, Ratha Alphonse, Jacod Pierre, Joost Kroesen, Umar Baker, Rens van Troost, Tom Heggelman, Adriaan Verbeek, Lorenzo Ingram

EXC vs KAM Squads

SV Kampong Cricket: Kertan Nana, Assad Saleemi, Ratha Alphonse, Abhinav Adurty, Shivdutt Jhala, Tushar Bhakre, Vikram Chaturvedi, Faizan Bashir, Bilal Saleem, Danish Ateeq, Khalid Sherzad, Raza Anis, Assad Saleemi, Mees Hoffman, Khalid Sherzaad, Shaheryar Butt, Yasir Usman, Adriaan Verbeek, Bilal Saleem, Usman Malik, Rana Bilal Siddique, Shashank Kumar, Jacod Pierre, Omair Sultan, Saqib Zulfiqar, Ishan Jaiswal

Excelsior 20: Jelte Schoonheim, Sebastiaan Gokke, Ben Cooper, Corey Rutgers, Salman Yaqub, Gijs Kroesen, Luuk Kroesen, Roel Verhagen, James Hilditch, Pradeep Kumar, Akhilesh Arun, Sheraz Ahmed, Wahab Umar, Ryan Camble, Imran Choudry, Luqman Tariq, Haider Khan, Sebastiaan Gokke, Jelte van Troost, Joost Kroesen, Lorenzo Ingram, Niels Etman, Sanjit Shankar, Umar Baker, Rens van Troost, Rens Heinsbroek, Tom Heggelman, Stan van Troost, Sohail Bhatti, Mathijs Schewe

