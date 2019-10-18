Former India opener Virender Sehwag will be reunited with batting legend Sachin Tendulkar when the duo take field in a T20 tournament that aims to promote road safety. Tendulkar and Sehwag are among 110 retired cricketers who have signed up for the Road Safety World Series to be played in February next year.

Sehwag is excited at the prospect of opening the innings again with Tendulkar. “I am really excited to get a chance again to open the innings with Tendulkar,” he was quoted as saying by the mid-day.

Sehwag is also looking forward to facing Australia fast bowling legend Brett Lee. “Also excited to face Brett Lee. He [Lee] may have not experienced that big hitting when he was at his peak, but now this is a chance for me to thrash him. ‘Acchi khasi pitai karunga’,” he said.

Apart from them, a host of some of the biggest names including Brian Lara, Jonty Rhodes, Mutthiah Muralitharan, Zaheer Khan, Tillakaratne Dilshan among others have confirmed their participation in the league.

A total of six teams will feature in the league – Indian legends, Australia Legends, South Africa Legends, Sri Lanka Legends and West Indies Legends.. Tendulkar will lead an Indian team while Lara will captain West Indies.

The league, based on the T20 franchise model, is being organised by Professional Management Group and the Road Safety Cell of the Maharashtra government. “When the legends participate in the league, they will carry the messages of road safety,” batting legend Sunil Gavaskar, the commissioner of the league, said on Thursday.