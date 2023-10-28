Home

EXCLUSIVE | ‘About Time, I Make Comeback’: Abdul Azim Badakhshi On Much-Awaited Return To MMA Cage In MFN 13

Abdul Azim Badakhshi to make his return with fight against Hae Jin Park in MFN 13.

Abdul Azim Badakhshi (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Star MMA fighter Abdul Azim Badakhshi is set to make his much-awaited return to the octagon with his upcoming bout against Korean fighter Hae Jin Park in the 13th edition of Matrix Fight Night also known as MFN 13 which will take place at the Noida Indoor Stadium, on October 28. The Afghan Lion last fought back in April 2022 and is currently on a three-fight win streak.

Badakhshi has a massive fan following, he is one of the most famous fighters to emerge from the Asian continent and his fans follow him like his very own entourage. There is always a massive crowd present to support and cheer Abdul, no matter which part of the world he is fighting in.

In an exclusive conversation with India.com, the fighter from Afghanistan spoke about his much-awaited return. “I’m excited to be here and happy to be here. I am feeling very excited after a layover of one year, probably more than that. I feel that it’s about time that I make a comeback and I’m feeling excited, really mentally and physically. And I want to bring smiles back to the faces of my people and my fans here in India,” said Badakshi.

Abdul was also set to represent Afghanistan in season 2 of Road to UFC. However, that plan got canceled due to some issues. When asked about his plans to make his debut on the World MMA promotion, the fighter hinted towards and said “It was definitely an opportunity that for several reasons I could not get, but I believe in the will of God. I believe that everything that happens has a very good reason behind it. However, I’m very excited for my upcoming fight and I believe that after this fight, I will have some great news in this regard for my fans and my countrymen.”

Currently, Abdul Azim Badakhshi has a professional record of 13-3-0 and we will be eyeing to add another massive win to his accolades in his upcoming bout against Hae Jin Park in MFN 13. Abdul will be fighting right before the co-main event of the fight night.

