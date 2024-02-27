EXCLUSIVE | Ace Supercross Racer Nithila Das Bats For Inclusion of More Girls in ISRL

Home

Explaining why it does not matter to be racing in a mixed category in the ISRL, Nithila said, "when a motor is there to assist it is only the skill and the response time which matters."

Bengaluru: Are you comfortable racing in a mixed category where there are boys as well? Don’t you think it would have been better had there been an all-girls category? Ace racer Nithila Das was asked this question on the sidelines of the recently-concluded opening season of the Indian Supercross Racing League. To that, the gutsy 13-year-old says, “No no, I always enjoy racing with them (boys). Even in Ohvale championship, I was targeting one after the other boy and at the finish of the the Championship, I was in the 4th position from 12th in the beginning.”

“In Cycling, we have different categories as the power levels of boys and girls are different. Even in that, I prefer racing with them to improve my level,” she added.

The Bengaluru-born racer who stole the limelight during the opening season of the ISRL hoped that more girls take to the sport and in the second season.

In the candid chat with india.com in Bengaluru, she also went on to reveal what got her hooked to the sport. Nithila says that it is sibling rivalry that got her to the sport.

“My brother started cycling and he was winning all the accolades. That is when, I realised, being the elder one – I deserve all that. That is also what changed my outlook towards the sport where I started taking it seriously in order to win titles,” she added further.

CAREER HIGHLIGHTS:

#Fastest Girl in India Title by FIM MiniGP (Road Racing).

#Youngest to achieve a Championship in TVS One Make women Championship.

