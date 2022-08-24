New Delhi: The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) is by far the richest cricketing body in the world in terms of revenue and popularity. The Indian board has a policy where players are not allowed to feature in foreign leagues because BCCI wants to hold on to the exclusivity of players. Thanks to the influx of money, the board pays its players handsomely and also takes care of former cricketers by giving them a monthly pension.Also Read - Vinod Kambli Reveals His Financial Struggles, Says Completely Dependent On BCCI's Pension

Among men, former first-class players, who earlier got Rs 15,000 per month, will now get Rs 30,000 (w.e.f June 1, 2022), while former Test players, who got Rs 37,500, will now receive Rs 60,000. Also Read - Ex-Cricketer Vinod Kambli Arrested For Dashing Car Into Mumbai Society Gate, Released on Bail

Ex-India cricketer Vinod Kambli recently was in the news after he revealed he is facing financial problems and is in dire need of work. Also Read - Vinod Kambli Recalls Sachin Tendulkar's Knocks: Feb 24 Must be Included in Cricketing History

India.com spoke to ex-India cricket captain and former chairman of selectors, Chandu Borde in a telephonic conversation and asked him about the pension given to retired cricketers. Borde said that the money that is given by the board is a good enough amount and should not be a problem.

To which, he said: “Whatever they get is good. The Indian board always takes care of its players and there should not be any complaints regarding it.”

The latest is that Kambli has got a job after his emotional plea.

During the conversation, Borde also hailed BCCI president Sourav Ganguly for the way he has been running the show. He said that Indian cricket is in good and safe hands with Ganguly at the helm of affairs.