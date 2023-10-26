EXCLUSIVE – Anjum Chopra Picks Ashwin in Place of Hardik For Match vs ENG

Home

Ind vs Eng: Will Ashwin make India's playing XI at Lucknow as Hardik Pandya's replacement?

Delhi: Suryakumar Yadav would feel disappointed after having missed out on the rare opportunity he got in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023. Surya scored two off four balls before being run-out. He came into the side in place of an injured Hardik Pandya. While it is uncertain over who would play in place of Hardik in the game against England on Sunday in Lucknow, former India women’s cricket captain Anjum Chopra made an interesting suggestion where she reckoned veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin could get a look-in.

Speaking exclusively on India.com, Anjum said that she does not expect there will be a lot of dew in Lucknow and hence Ashwin comes across as a viable option at this point of time.

“There will not be much dew in Lucknow and hence one can expect Ashwin to get in the XI in place of injured Hardik. It will be a good option as England traditionally are not the best against spin,” Anjum said in an exclusive on India.com.

As per reports, Hardik is at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru under observation. He is likely to be available for the last two league games of India.

“Hardik is under the NCA’s observation. It is not a concern. He only had a sprain and we are hopeful he will be fit by Wednesday or Thursday. Even as a batter he is too valuable. Whether he can bowl at a regular pace will depend on his condition,” a senior BCCI official told a leading website.

Meanwhile, the Indian team has been unbeaten in the ongoing competition after five games. The side would start favourites versus England in Lucknow on Sunday.

