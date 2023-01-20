Home

EXCLUSIVE | Anjum Chopra Keeps Mohammed Siraj Ahead Of Jasprit Bumrah For India’s ODI World Cup Squad

Mohammed Siraj finished as India's highest wicket-taker against Sri Lanka claiming nine wickets in three ODIs. Against New Zealand in the first ODI, too, Siraj took four wickets in India's win.

Jasprit Bumrah is still recovering from injury while Mohammed Siraj has been in red-hot form for India. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former India women’s cricket team captain Anjum Chopra has kept Mohammed Siraj ahead of Jasprit Bumrah in the playing XI as far as the men’s ODI World Cup team is concerned. India will be hosting the 2023 World Cup later this year in October-November.

Jasprit Bumrah has been out of action due to injury for close to six months now due to a lower back stress fracture. His last international outing was against Australia in T20Is at home. Bumrah even missed the T20 World Cup in Australia last year.

“I think I would say first is not Jasprit Bumrah. I think first is always Mohammed Siraj because Jasprit still has to come back, prove his fitness, be match fit,” Chopra told India.com in an exclusive interview on Friday.

Bumrah, who has been undergoing recovery at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) was included in the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka earlier this month but was ruled out after reports emerged that the right-arm pacer complained about stiff back at nets.

“Jasprit Bumrah will need some more time to build bowling resilience. This decision has been taken as a precautionary measure,” BCCI released in a statement reasoning Bumrah’s delay in return.

Never easy, but always worth it 💪 pic.twitter.com/aJhz7jCsxQ — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) November 25, 2022

“Yes, he is pretty much good to go, I am sure he under the watchful eyes of physios, training hard to come back but at the same time Mohammed Siraj is bowling pretty well. Siraj quietly has made his place in this playing XI,” added cricketer-turned commentator Chopra.

Siraj has been splendid in recent times. He finished as India’s highest wicket-taker against Sri Lanka claiming nine wickets in three ODIs. Against New Zealand in the first ODI, too, Siraj shone brightly taking four wickets in India’s win.

Chopra, who has played 127 ODIs, 12 Tests and 18 T20Is for India, also felt veteran pacer Mohammed Shami should not be ignored too. “Arshdeep should also be there considering he is fit and healthy. Why not Mohammed Shami? India has been relying on him, lets give him that time.

“And when Jasprit comes back then there will be a lot of options and India can rotate their bowlers around,” she added.