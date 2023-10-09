Home

EXCLUSIVE: Anshuman Gaekwad Wants India’s Top-Order To Be More ‘Disciplined’ After Flop Show Against Australia

India were three wickets down with just two runs on board at one stage but KL Rahul and Virat Kohli forged a 165-run stand to see the hosts home against Australia in ODI World Cup 2023.

Dejected Ishan Kishan walks out after being dismissed against Australia in ODI World Cup 2023 in Chennai. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: Former India head coach Anshuman Gaekwad warned the Indian top-order batters to be ‘more disciplined’ after their flop show against Australia nearly cost Men in Blue the game in Chennai in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 on Sunday. Gaekwad comments were aimed at Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer in particular following their choice of shots gave the hosts a disastrous start while chasing Australia’s 199 on a wicket that was difficult to bat on.

Opting to bat first, Australia huffed and puffed to 199 all out in the 50th over, thanks to Ravindra Jadeja’s 3/28 in the middle overs that really broke the backbone of the opposition. In reply, Kishan chased a wide delivery outside off stump from Mitchell Starc that went to Cameron Green at the slip for a golden duck.

Iyer too didn’t trouble the scorers much as he slashed a wide harmless length ball to David Warner at covers. India were 2/3 at that stage before Virat Kohli and KL Rahul forged a 165-run stand for the fourth wicket to dig India out of danger.

Gaekwad felt it was a wake-up call for Indian top-order batters early in the tournament. “It was alarming. It’s okay that India won and both these guys scored but those three wickets for nothing is something that is a wake-up call for the top-order batters,” Gaekwad told India.com on Monday in an exclusive interaction.

An incredible 97* in the chase when the going got tough 👏👏 KL Rahul receives the Player of the Match award as #TeamIndia start #CWC23 with a 6-wicket win 👌👌 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/ToKaGif9ri#CWC23 | #INDvAUS | #TeamIndia | #MeninBlue pic.twitter.com/rY7RfHM1Bf — BCCI (@BCCI) October 8, 2023

“These people should be more disciplined. Shreyas Iyer has batted well, he has got a hundred. But you need to be disciplined in your thinking and approach, especially when you know that you are two wickets down for nothing and you go and play a loose shot,” he added.

The 71-year-old opined Iyer should understand his responsibilities, especially when the batting is struggling. “It is not something that is called for. These are the things they must understand. You are a guy who is responsible and basically make him understand the responsibilities that he has to play for India and play at that position, especially when the batting is struggling,” said Gaekwad 40 Tests and 15 ODIs for India.

He even criticised the way Kishan threw away his wicket. “It was too early to play those shots. You are playing a 50-over game and not a 20-over game,” he said. With one win in the pocket, India landed in Delhi for their second game against Afghanistan on October 11.

‘India Have Most Balanced Side’

Speaking about the hosts, Gaekwad stated India are the most balanced side in the tournament and wished he had got these options when he was the head coach of the national team. “I think it’s a very good side and don’t see any other team as balanced as India is.

“You ask about one to five of match winners, all five batters. No team has got all five batters as match-winners. Bowling-wise, look at the options India have got. If they bowl to their potential, I don’t think any team could match them, like what we saw yesterday (Sunday).

“The kind of options Rohit Sharma has got as a captain, I wish I had got these kinds of options when I was the coach of India. I don’t mind that kind of a headache as to whom to select in the playing XI,” he added.

After the Afghanistan clash, India travel to Ahmedabad to face arch-rivals Pakistan on October 14 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Asked on who hold the edge in the high-voltage clash, Gaekwad was very prompt in his reply. “There is no team in the ODI Word Cup 2023 that is as balanced as the Indian team,” he signed off.

