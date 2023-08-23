Home

EXCLUSIVE: At 36, Kerala All-Rounder Jalaj Saxena Still Dreams To Don India Jersey One Day

Jalaj Saxena has so far played 303 domestic games and scored 9263 runs and took 591 wickets.

Jalaj Saxena poses with MS Dhoni during 2021 IPL. (Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: Most cricketers start thinking about retirement in their mid-thirties. Jalaj Saxena, the 36-year-old, is still dreaming about that coveted India national team cap. Born in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, Saxena is currently playing for Kerala in the domestic setup.

A spinning all-rounder by trait, Saxena made his first-class debut in 2005 and also placed himself in the elite list of taking 400 wickets and scoring 6000-plus runs. With 50 wickets, Saxena also finished as the highest wicket-taker in the 2022-23 season of Ranji Trophy.

“It’s a dream. Every cricketer who has been playing the game, it’s their dream to play for the country and I still have that dream alive and I am still hopeful that it will come one day,” Saxena told India.com and Cricket Country in an exclusive interview.

A domestic legend, Saxena has been in the form of his life but despite his numbers, the Indian selectors have turned a blind eye to him. Sustaining at the domestic level for more than two decades is not an easy task.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jalaj Saxena (@jalajsaxena51)

Saxena credits his sustainability for so many years to his work ethic. “I think my work ethic is something that I am really proud of. Because of those work ethics, I have continued to work hard for the last 22-25 years. I had started cricket a little early.

“I think that root has been given by my father that the more you work hard and better your work ethics are, the more you will reach higher. I think that is something that has helped me a lot,” added Saxena, who joined Kerala in the 2016-17 season.

A Consistent Performer

Since then the right-arm off-break bowler has consistently picked more than 40 wickets in all seasons except the 2021-22 season which had to be truncated due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Although franchise cricket is ruling the roost in modern-day cricket, domestic cricket is still the base for everyone to be eligible to be a part of any franchise team.

“I think this (domestic cricket) is the base and this is very important. Franchise cricket, we all understand it is very important, that’s the demand of the time right now. I am not denying that it is not essential but to be there it is very important to have a good base.

Saxena himself has been a part of Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League but has played just a single game. His IPL debut came at Punjab Kings against Delhi Capitals in the 2021 season and it’s his only game so far.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jalaj Saxena (@jalajsaxena51)

Rohan Kunnummal Is A Bright Prospect

“Basic cricket will come from domestic cricket. People who have bloomed in franchise cricket have had a good foundation in domestic cricket,” he added. Talking about his own Kerala side, Saxena opines it is the most talented team in the circuit at the moment and named Rohan Kunnummal as one of the brightest prospects of Indian cricket.

“It’s a very good blend of youngsters and senior players. I think it’s the most talented team in the domestic circuit. Rohan Kunnumal is one such example. So we have good youngsters and I believe that they can represent the country.

“We all know about Sanju Samson, how talented he is, how good he is. Hopefully, he will get into the Asia Cup and World Cup squads. Rohan is definitely the guy. We have Vishnu Vinod, he played for Mumbai Indians last year, he is a very good talent. There are many upcoming fast bowlers also, Asif and Basil Thampi. I think they are very good prospects,” he concluded.

