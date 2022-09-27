New Delhi: Former England Cricketer Ryan Sidebottom has got a stern opinion on the permanent banning of saliva by the International Cricket Council (ICC) as per the new set of rules. Sidebottom, who is a part of the ongoing Legends League Cricket (LLC), spoke candidly about England new aggressive batting approach in tests (popularly known as Bazball), Virat Kohli’s return to form and much more in an exlusive conversation with india.com.Also Read - Not Steve Smith or David Warner, This Surprise Pick Can Become Australia's New T20 Captain

In his early days, the 44-year-old left arm bowler was a main proponent of swing bowling alongside James Anderson and Stuart Broad. On being asked about the permanent saliva ban, Sidebottom said,”Saliva doesn’t really changes condition of the ball. Whether you use, sugar or mints, it hardly makes any difference. Banning saliva is absolute nonsense. I think rules are heavily biased in the favour of the batters already and ICC (International Cricket Council) are hardly doing anything about it.” Also Read - Ind vs SA: Not Sanju Samson; Fans Make Virat Kohli's MASSIVE Cutout in Trivandrum Ahead of 1st T20I vs South Africa | Pics

What is ‘Bazball’ according to Sidebottom? “I think Bazall is another fad in terms of terminology. It basically mean to have a positive approach during batting. What the duo of Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes want that batters should enjoy themselves on the field. If you are an England or Indian cricketer, the scrutiny is so much that it affects your game. One cannot score runs that way and even if they do, they can’t do it for a long time.” Also Read - Sanjay Manjrekar Reckons 'The Pieces Are Falling Back Into The Frame' For Virat Kohli Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2022

Kohli has been in great form, ever since he came back from a month long break. Is it always effective for cricketers. Sidebottom certainly think so and said,” Sometimes, cricketers get consumed by cricket. A break does drive them away from constant scrutiny and negativity. There is no doubt that he (Kohli) is a world class player and everyone wants to see him scoring tons of runs, not just the Indian fans.”

Ryan Jay Sidebottom is a former England international cricketer who played domestic cricket for Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire. He is a veteran of 1000 career wickets and ultimately retired in 2017.