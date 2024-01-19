Home

EXCLUSIVE – Ben Stokes Should Play Mind Games, Hurt Virat Kohli’s Ego – Monty Panesar Ahead of Ind-Eng Test Series

Ind vs Eng Tests: Advising Stokes to play with Kohli's ego, Panesar felt a few mind games with the former India captain will not be bad.

Delhi: We are less than a week away from the first Test between India and England at Hyderabad. While the English side, led by Ben Stokes, would hope they can win the series – they would be well aware that the key to India’s fortunes would be Virat Kohli. So, how does Stokes get Kohli out? Is spin the answer? Former England spin wizard Monty Panesar, who has toured India in the past, believes veteran James Anderson can get past Kohli. Advising Stokes to play with Kohli’s ego, Panesar felt a few mind games with the former India captain will not be bad.

While speaking exclusively to India.com on the sidelines of the ‘One World, One Family Cup’, Panesar said that Stokes has the right to tease Kohli as the latter has not won an ICC title in recent times, whereas the English captain has. Hence, Panesar reckons poking Kohli is the best way to get him out.

