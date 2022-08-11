Kolkata: Aizawl was all decked up to welcome their hero, 19-year-old Jeremy Lalrinnunga made the country proud by winning a gold in Birmingham 2022 in 67-kg weightlifting. Jeremy got a dream welcome when he reached his hometown from who’s who of the state which included Mizoram Sports minister and Mizoram Olympic Association president Robert Romawia Royte, ruling Mizo National Front MLA from Aizawl West-I seat Zothantluanga, senior officials, and family members, at the Lengpui airport.Also Read - Ashish Nehra Preparing For UK Prime Minister Elections? Virender Sehwag TROLLS Ex-India Star Hilariously | VIRAL TWEET

Days after his glory at Birmingham, india.com spoke with the national weightlifting coach Vijay Sharma and tried to understand Jeremy’s run and what can be expected from him with Paris coming up in two years time. Also Read - Pakistani Boxers Suleman Baloch and Nazeer Ullah Khan Go Missing From Birmingham Airport

Claiming that Jeremy’s show at Birmingham was not his best, Sharma sounded confident that he could add 10-kg more to his total score. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Government To Honour Commonwealth Games Medallists

“Jeremy could have done better but a mild injury during the snatch ensured that did not happen. He could easily have added 10-kg more to his score if the injury had not happened,” Sharma – who started training Jeremy from 2016 – said in a telephonic conversation.

Me and my entire family would like to thank everyone here in my hometown (Mizoram) for such a warm welcome. I will continue to work hard and bring more laurels for our state and our country.

.#Mizoram #mizo #CWG2022 #GoldMedal #weightlifting #jeremylalrinnunga pic.twitter.com/CCZr5wetU7 — Jeremy Lalrinnunga (@raltejeremy) August 10, 2022

When asked about Jeremy’s chances at the 73-kg weightlifting category at Paris, Sharma once again sounded optimistic claiming certainly he will make the cut.

“In the 73-kg category, Jeremy would have to train harder to reach the Olympics. He is playful and that is something he has to curb and focus more. The process of gaining would be natural and we are sure he would be ready in time,” Sharma added.