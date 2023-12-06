EXCLUSIVE: ‘Conor McGregor’s Time Is Over’, Nasrat Haqparast Fires Shot At Former UFC Champ Ahead Of His Potential Return Against Michael Chandler

Home

Nasrat Haqparast is set to fight against Jamie Mullarkey in the upcoming UFC Fight Night which will be headlined by the Song Yadong vs Chris Gutierrez bout.

Nasrat Haqparast, Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former two-division champion of the UFC, Conor McGregor is working towards making his return to the UFC octagon. There is no official announcement on the fight but it is most likely to be against Michael Chandler in the UFC 300 PPV. The buzz around the potential bout is surreal but Lightweight Nasrat Haqparast thinks Conor’s time is over and Chandler will be dominating the Irish fighter.

Nasrat Haqparast is set to fight against Jamie Mullarkey in the upcoming UFC Fight Night which will be headlined by the Song Yadong vs Chris Gutierrez bout. In an exclusive conversation with India.com Nasrat spoke about his upcoming fight and the much-awaited return of Conor McGregor.

“I think Chandler gonna dominate him because Conor McGregor’s time is over. He wasted too much time. Look, this sport is evolving so much every day, every year. It’s evolving. People are getting better. People are training. They’re improving. Conor McGregor, the last couple of years, he’s just talking on Twitter, drinking alcohol, partying, you know,” said Nasrat Haqparast on India.com.

“You cannot come back and beat some of the best fighters in the world. His time is over and I don’t think he’s gonna come back. Maybe even if he comes back with winning fights, maybe against lower rank guys yes but not against the top 20 of this division,” he added.

Nasrat also said he is looking forward to his fight with Jamie Mullarkey and expects it to be a violent one. He said “I’m gonna give my best. I’m gonna bring a big performance on Saturday, gonna have a violent fight with Jamie Mullarkey. He’s a good fighter and looks forward to it.”

“Yes, of course, but I don’t aim for, I don’t go look for the knockout if it’s not there. If it comes naturally, I aim for a knockout. If not, I just need to win, you know. And the end UFC, everybody’s good as the elite champions league of MMA. And you cannot put away everybody easily. So I’m looking for a good 15-minute battle,” said Nasrat on getting a finish.

