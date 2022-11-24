EXCLUSIVE | Fair to Compare Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma as India’s T20I Captains? Anjum Chopra Uses Virat Kohli Reference

Anjum said that it is unfair to compare the two as it is still early days for Hardik as a captain, while Rohit has been leading sides for quite some time now.

Hardik Pandya as T20I Captain

Auckland: Hardik Pandya as India’s T20I captain is receiving much praise after his recent success in New Zealand. Also, what has made Hardik popular is the fact that the series win has come just after India’s humiliating exit at the T20 World Cup in Australia where the side led by Rohit Sharma lost by 10 wickets against England in the semi-final. The grapevine has it that Hardik is set to be announced as a full-time T20I captain of the side soon. But before that happens, in a LIVE session on Facebook with former India women’s cricket captain Anjum Chopra we asked her to compare Rohit and Hardik – as captains.

To this question, Anjum said that it is unfair to compare the two as it is still early days for Hardik as a captain, while Rohit has been leading sides for quite some time now. Adding further, Anjum cited the example of ex-India captain Virat Kohli and pointed out that such questions and comparisons are nothing new. She recalled how Rohit was compared to Kohli – not long back.

Here is the video of the session:

During the session, Anjum reckoned what is done is done and that it is time to look ahead as a team. She said that the focus would now be on the ODI World Cup that takes place next year in India.

The Indian team is currently in New Zealand for a white-ball series. The T20Is is over and India led by Hardik Pandya won it 1-0. The opening T20I was abandoned due to rain, while India beat the hosts in the second game by 65 runs. The third and final T20I ended in a tie and that meant India won the series.