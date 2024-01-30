Home

EXCLUSIVE | ‘India Not Ready to Compete With World, But…’ – Veteran Motoracer Gaurav Gill ‘Optimistic’ at ISRL

ISRL: Gill also said that Indian Supercross Racing League will be a gamechanger in the country.

Gaurav Gill at the Indian Supercross Racing League (Image: Instagram)

Pune: In a country like India, where cricket is worshipped like a religion, it is very difficult for other sports to find any space in the hearts of fans. But times are changing, and changing fast and that was on display at the historic Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) debut in Pune on Sunday, where the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex was packed to the rafters. ‘Supercross’ is a format of racing where the event happens on a dirt track, not many Indians would be acquainted with it.

Unfortunately, despite the event being held in India, there were not too many Indians on display and that is what forced us to ask veteran motosport racer Gaurav Gill about ‘are Indian racers not good enough to compete internationally’.

To this query by India.com during an exclusive interaction with Gill, who is the co-owner of ‘Gujarat Trailblazers’ said: “India is not yet ready to compete with the world, but times are changing quickly and I am sure you will see champions from our country in the next five years. Also, with this league in place, you can certainly expect the country to fall in love with the sport. I am hoping that in the next year or two, we will see a lot of parents getting their kids to racing. The Supercross format should excite them. All in all, the future of Indian racing looks bright. At the moment, this is all I can say.”

The Arjuna awardee is a motorsport icon with a career spanning over two decades. Among his achievements are his remarkable debut performance in the 2000 INRC Season, two consecutive wins at the Indian Formula Rolon and Maruti Racing Championships in 2004 and 2006, and seven wins at the Indian National Rally Championship.

Meanwhile, it was not a good day in the office for the Trailblazers, who finished fifth out of six teams in the Pune leg with 114 points. They would most certainly look to bounce back during the Ahmedabad leg which takes place on February 11.

