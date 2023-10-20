Home

EXCLUSIVE | IND vs NZ – Who Has Edge in Dharamshala? Aakash Chopra REVEALS

Dharamshala: Days ahead of the India versus New Zealand blockbuster at the ODI World Cup 2023 in Dharamshala, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra spoke exclusively with India.com and gave his prediction about who he feels has the edge in the ‘battle of the Equals’. It will be the ‘final before the final’ claimed Chopra as he felt there is not much to choose between the two sides. Both India and New Zealand have been on a roll, winning four out of four matches. And hence on Sunday, one of the two teams is going to suffer their first loss in the ongoing marquee event.

Chopra was asked to pick between the two teams to which he said, “Difficult to predict this one, I feel it will be 51:49 in favour of India.”

India in recent times have found it really difficult to beat New Zealand in ICC events. Chopra also said that NZ have been ‘clinical’ throughout their campaign thus far and have been successful as an unit because everybody has clarity over the role they have to play.

He was also asked about if he expects any change to the Indian XI for the game against New Zealand, to which, he said there will not be any changes. The former India opener feels the management will stick to the same side and back them to win the game.

Chopra also expects that there would be dew in Dharamshala as the venue is located in the mountains.

Meanwhile, India allrounder Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the Sunday game due to an injury he picked up during the Bangladesh game in Pune on Wednesday.

