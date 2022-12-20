EXCLUSIVE: India Women’s Hockey Team Targets Asian Games 2023 Glory, Says Captain Savita Punia

Led by Savita Punia, the Indian women's hockey team defeated Spain 1-0 to clinch the inaugural FIH Nations Cup in Valencia.

Savita Punia (L) poses for a photo after India's FIH Nations Cup win. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: After a brilliant 2022, the Indian women’s hockey team has set their sights on the Asian Games next that would serve as a platform for direct qualification for the Olympic Games in Paris in 2024, stated captain Savita Punia.

The ongoing year has been one of the best for India women’s hockey. Although the side finished 9th in the World Cup, the Women in Blue won bronze medals in Asian Cup and Commonwealth Games before capping off the year by winning the FIH Nations Cup.

“2022 has been a great year for the Indian team. After Commonwealth Games win, the motivation and the intensity among the players have always been high. The Asian Games 2023 will be our main target as victory over there would give us the direct ticket to Olympics,” said Punia in an exclusive interaction with Zee News.

“We have 4-5 months before the Asian Games and we hope to do well in this period as a preparation for the continental tourney. We are going to South Africa next,” added the goalkeeper.

Hangzhou is scheduled to host the Asian Games next year. The Indian team retuned to the country on Monday after staging a 1-0 win against Spain in the inaugural FIH Nations Cup final which also helped them top qualify for the 2023-24 FIH Pro League.

Punia was adjudged as the FIH Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year 2021-22 and admitted 2022 has been her best of the career so far. “Definitely,” prompt came the answer from Punia, who holds a job in Sports Authority of India.

“I have always said this that, ‘goalkeepers enjoy playing the game when they have the experience.’ For me the last two years have been great. When I started playing, I didn’t have any target, but as I grew as a player, I set my own targets,” added the experienced goalie.

“You can say that I am happy today because I get that respect from my team and winning awards shows that you are on the right track.” Asked whom she dedicates her success to, Punia put national team head coach Janneke Schopman above all.

“Since my debut in 2008, I have worked under many goalkeeper coaches like Tingongleima Chanu, Helen Mary and Bharat Chhetri but I feel the one who helped me the most on and and off the field is our current coach Janneke Schopman,” said Punia.

“The points she makes to everyone in the team may sound very small but there lies a big meaning behind that. Being a two-time Olympic medallist, she herself conducts the goalkeeping sessions herself and I think that has helped me a lot,” she added.

(Written By Koushik Paul)