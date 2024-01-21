Home

Anshul Jubli currently has a pro MMA record of 7-1 and 1-1 in the UFC. He addressed runours of his next fight in Vegas on April 27.

New Delhi: The whole internet is buzzing with the rumoured announcement of India’s UFC star Anshul Jubli taking on China’s Maheshate Hayisaer as his next fight in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. As per the rumours, the fight is set to take place at UFC Fight Night scheduled for April 27 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The rumours first sparked after Maheshate Hayisaer posted about it on Douyin app. However, in an exclusive conversation with India.com, the renowned MMA fighter Anshul Jubli denied all rumors on the internet. He said, “All of this is absolutely wrong.”

Jubli is one of the biggest sensations in India. He has been an absolute fan-favourite since competing in his first-ever fight inside UFC octagon. Although, he suffered his first career loss in his previous fight against Mike Breeden. He was headlining the early-prelims card of the star-studded UFC 294 card but despite putting on an impressive outing and being ahead in the first two rounds, Anshul couldn’t secure a win on his debut.

The whole nation of India is eagerly waiting for Anshul’s next fight and for him to return on the winning track. The Indian MMA star has a pro record of 7-1 and 1-1 inside the UFC. There is yet no confirmed news on Anshul’s next fight and opponent but the King of Lions will once again try to make his whole nation proud with a win at the biggest stage.

