Home

Sports

EXCLUSIVE | Ex Manchester United Star Wes Brown Picks Diego Maradona Over Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as GOAT

EXCLUSIVE | Ex Manchester United Star Wes Brown Picks Diego Maradona Over Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as GOAT

Former Manchester United star defender Wes Brown thinks otherwise when it comes to football's GOAT debate.

EXCLUSIVE | Ex Manchester United Star Wes Brown Picks Diego Maradona Over Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as GOAT. (Image: Twitter/Facebook)

Kolkata: Lionel Messi has conquered his final peak after clinching the FIFA World Cup 2022 with Argentina last month and football fanatics have naturally put the GOAT debate to an end between him and Cristiano Ronaldo. But a certain section of the fanbase still regard the Portuguese international over anyone. Former Manchester United star defender Wes Brown thinks otherwise when it comes to the GOAT debate.

Wes Brown is bringing to life exclusive Manchester United experiences available to members of Marriott Bonvoy on its experiential platform Marriott Bonvoy Moments. Marriott Bonvoy is the Club’s official hotel loyalty partner.

For the 43-year old, legendary footballer Diego Maradona is the real GOAT but when it comes to the debate between the Argentine and the Portuguese, he would keep the current World Cup winner a little ahead of his former teammate and friend Ronaldo.

‘Maradona, not really joking. To me Messi edging that World Cup, just pips it. It is the competition Ronaldo always wanted to win and I think the main thing is, when you talk about Messi, you talk about Ronaldo. These two guys has been absolute GOATs for the last 15 years. Everybody is always looking what Ronaldo and Messi are doing’, Brown told in an exclusive interview with India.com.

‘I always used to say just enjoy them while they are here because they won’t be here forever. When people talk about the next generation coming up, they’re gonna call them Messi or Ronaldo’, he added.

‘I mean Messi winning that World Cup, he’s now won everything. In winning things obviously tops it. I am pretty sure Ronaldo will still keep his goals being more than Messi and stuff like that. It has been a great competition, let’s be honest there’s only been two involved over the years but Messi winning that (World Cup) took him to a higher level’, the former Kerala Blasters man concluded.

To bid on exclusive Marriott Bonvoy Moments’ experiences such as Marriott Hotels Suite of Dreams and the Ultimate European Away trip go to moments.marriottbonvoy.com