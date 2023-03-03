Home

The Mumbai-born footballer can adapt himself to various positions, always hungry and eager to accept challenges that are beyond his comfort zone.

EXCLUSIVE | The Urge Of Wanting More and Hunger For Success Makes Rajasthan United's Melroy Assisi a Force to Be Reckon With. (Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: In the ongoing 2022-23 I-League season, Rajasthan United’s 24-year old versatile defender Melroy Assisi has been in red-hot form and he is constantly pulling off top performances since the 2022 Durand Cup. Asia’s most oldest football tournament saw Rajasthan making a big mark among the top names and Melroy’s contribution has even garnered interests from top ISL clubs. The Mumbai-born footballer can adapt himself to various positions, always hungry and eager to accept challenges that are beyond his comfort zone. The RUFC man always dreamt big and didn’t want to encapsulate himself in the cubicle of a traditional 9-5 job. In an exclusive interaction with india.com, Melroy talks about Rajasthan’s current I-League season, his Durand Cup exploits and his future goals for the upcoming summer transfer window.

Here are the excerpts from the interview:-

1) So how football came about ? What made you choose the sport ?

I used to watch people play in my locality when I was very young, it interested me a lot. I started playing with them on the streets and my society compound. My father was into cricket and he wanted me and my brother to get there on a higher level. I tried cricket along side football. But I always knew football was my calling. There on I started playing for my school team, represented the state in the sub junior nationals. Got into the Mumbai FC youth squad and that’s where I got more knowledge about Indian football and I wanted to make it my career. I was asked to join a lot of sports when I was young for example basketball, cricket and athletics. But except for football nothing interested me.

2) Who has been your idol growing up ?

I’ve always looked up to myself since I was very young. I knew I didn’t want a normal working life for example a 9 to 5 job as I’ve always wanted to make it big. The urge of wanting more and the hunger for success has gotten me where I am today.

3) One of your best performances came for Rajasthan United during the 2022 Durand Cup. Rajasthan as newcomers had a wonderful run in the competition and you as an individual turned out to be one of the key men. You even performed well against the Kolkata giants–East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan. So how was it like ?

It was an altogether great experience starting the season on a high note in the Durand cup. Of course we were facing big names and the boys were a bit nervous in the first game. Nevertheless we overcame it and the results were in our favour in the end of the day. Performing well in such pressure games are always joyful. I was very confident after the first game and there on my performance graph only went up. Such games shows the difference between personality of a great player and a good player.

4) You were also part of ISL team Chennaiyin FC in the past. How was your experience with the South Indian Club ? How the ISL structure is different from the I-League set-up ?

Chennaiyin FC was the first outstation team I played for outside Mumbai. The professionalism and facilities there were top notch. ISL teams for sure have much higher budget than the I-league teams and the difference between pitches in both leagues are incomparable. There are more tactical or technical players in the ISL compared to I-league. Also there are a lot differences between an ISL club and an I-league one.

5. In the ongoing I-League season you are in tremendous form and just recently you’ve performed really well against yet another Kolkata giants in Mohammedan. So how happy are you with your performance this season ?

I’m quite satisfied with my performance this season but I think there’s room for more. Also the few pitches in the league can affect a players performance because there’s always a fear of injury on such grounds. Also it’s actually exciting to play against such historic teams like Mohammedan, Mohun Bagan and East Bengal. It kind of makes me more hungry and gives a big boost to play against such teams.

6. Rajasthan are currently placed 7th with few matches to go. What are the lows and highs you would like to point out for the 2022-23 season and how the club and coach Pushpender Kundu has been with you so far ?

In the first phase of the league we did pretty well to maintain our position in the league as we were title contenders. But slowly things weren’t in our favour as few players left and moved to the ISL. A few changes don’t matter in the team but if most of the first 11 players are missing it is difficult to get back in the rhythm with the players who’re not playing usually. I think that is what affected us a bit but now we’re back to winning ways and climbing up the table. I’ll always be grateful to RUFC and the coach, I have a good bond with the club as well as the coach.

7. Your performance in the last one year have surely garnered interests from various Indian clubs. Could you please tell us ?

Yes it’s true, there were interests from ISL teams in the previous two windows. Mumbai City had offered a deal in the previous summer window which fell apart because of a few disagreements and also two ISL teams and few I-league teams also showed interest in the winter window.

8. Like I have already said you’ve performed extremely well against the Big 3 of Kolkata. If given an opportunity to sign, which club will you go for and why ?

Playing in Kolkata has always been wonderful for me—I love the grounds there, the atmosphere and how the people love & know football. If given an opportunity I’d like to move to any of the ISL clubs East Bengal and Mohun Bagan. The rivalry between the two teams are historic and astonishing. Which Indian player would not want to be a part of the Kolkata Derby? Could say it’s a lifetime experience—the feeling and the rivalry it’s beyond football.

9. Who is your favourite Indian footballer ?

I don’t have any favourites to be honest but if I have to answer this question I’d say myself (laughs). But I’d like to play along side Sunil Chhetri someday.

10. Your biggest dream in your footballing career and future goals ?

Can’t actually answer what’s my biggest dream, of course one is to represent my country because I love challenges and want to keep moving forward. For example I play in the I-league, next would be ISL, then the national team and maybe ply my trade abroad. I don’t want to stop and be in my comfort zone. Future goals is to get into an ISL team in the summer window and more once I get there.

