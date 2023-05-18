Home

Exclusive | HS Prannoy Urges Mahendra Singh Dhoni To Not Retire From Cricket, Says ‘All The Fans Would Really Cry’

The 41-year-old Mahendra Singh Dhoni has time and again hinted that the IPL 2023 might be his last.

New Delhi: Amid speculations that the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will be Mahendra Singh Dhoni‘s last, star shuttler HS Prannoy has made a request to the Chennai Super Kings captain to not hang up his gloves and continue playing.

The 41-year-old has time and again hinted that IPL 2023 might be his last. “All said and done, it’s the last phase of my career, however long I play,” said Dhoni after CSK’s win over Sunrisers Hyderabad last month. He also stated that the Kolkata fans were giving him farewell by turning up in yellow at the Eden Gardens.

“They are trying to give me a farewell, so thanks a lot to the crowd,” Dhoni had said in the post-match presentation after CSK beat Kolkata Knight Riders. Prannoy, who rose to career-best No.7 in BWF rankings recently, felt fans would really start crying if Dhoni stops playing. Notably, Dhoni is Prannoy’s favourite.

“I am not lucky enough to meet MS Dhoni and I think I have seen him once at the airport but never met him in person. I think the only message for Dhoni is to not stop playing cricket and I think all the fans would really cry if he stops playing,” Prannoy told India.com in an exclusive interview.

However, Prannoy picked Rajasthan Royals and not Chennai Super Kings, when asked about his favourite IPL team. “After a lot of years I have been watching IPL this year and to be honest a lot of matches are very interesting and are going to last over. I am supporting Rajasthan Royals this year,” added the 31-year-old Indian shutter.

Although Dhoni’s words on the field hints the unthinkable, talks in the dressing room suggest that CSK captain is likely to play one more year. “We believe MS Dhoni is going to play next season as well,” Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan said in a video posted by the franchise.

Earlier, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming also stated that there has been no hints from the two-time World Cup-winning former Indian captain about retirement.

