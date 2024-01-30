Home

EXCLUSIVE: Is Rinku Singh the Next MS Dhoni Of India? Rahmanullah Gurbaz Gives Honest Verdict

Rahmanullah Gurbaz gave his verdict on the comparison between MS Dhoni and Rinku Singh.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Rinku Singh (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Afghanistan’s star wicket-keeper batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz opened up on the widespread comparison of Rinku Singh with the legendary Indian captain MS Dhoni. Rinku has emerged as one of the best finishers since last year. His ability to perform in pressure situations has made him a star in both IPL and International cricket. Many cricketers and former stars hail the young star and say he reminds them a lot of MS Dhoni.

However, his KKR teammate Gurbaz thinks that both Rinku and Dhoni are great but both have a different place in the team. In an exclusive conversation with India.com, Gurbaz praised Rinku and opened up on his comparison with Dhoni.

He said “He’s a really hard-working guy. I mean, he’s doing so much work. Gym, training in the ground, batting a lot, paddling a lot. Once you work hard, you will get the result for sure. So he’s the guy that is working so hard. Once we played against each other, that was also nice and he played amazing for India. And he even won the games for India. He’s a great finisher, honestly but people are comparing him with MS (Dhoni).”

“Yes, we know MS is one of the best in the world because he played a lot for India. So people were comparing MS and Rinku. I will say yes, Rinku can be a good finisher for India, like when MS Dhoni was there. But again, I can say MS Dhoni had a different place and Rinku has a different place in the team. Yes, Rinku Singh is doing really well for India. I wish him the best of luck in the future as well. I think he will do something better for India,” Gurbaz added.

Rinku Singh has been one of the most fan-favorite stars of this generation. He made a name for himself with his performance in IPL and his consistent performance for the Men in Blue side is slowly solidifying his sport in the Indian team for the shortest format of the game.

Currently, Gurbaz is representing David Warner-led Dubai Capitals in the ongoing edition of the ILT20 2024. He is performing well and is a strong part of the Dubai side. DUB are in the fourth spot on the points table with two wins in five matches. They would try to bounce back with some wins in the remainder of the tournament and qualify for the knock out stage.

