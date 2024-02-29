Home

Sports

EXCLUSIVE | Italian Racer Lorenzo Camporese Explains What Makes Supercross Special

EXCLUSIVE | Italian Racer Lorenzo Camporese Explains What Makes Supercross Special

Claiming that the Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) has a lot of potential to become big, Camporese seemed certain that the second season would be bigger and better.

Lorenzo Camporese (Image: Instagram)

Bengaluru: Lorenzo Camporese is all of 24, but so what, he already is a four-time Italian supercross champion and hence the spotlight was on him when he registered for the inaugural season of the Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL). He came to India – for the first time – with a lot of expectations riding on his shoulders for obvious reasons.

Trending Now

“India is intense, the people are so good and the food is a bit spicy and different from where I am,” Camporese, who is part of the SG Speed Racers said in Bengaluru ahead of the grand finale in an exclusive conversation with india.com.

You may like to read

Claiming that the Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) has a lot of potential to become big, Camporese seemed certain that the second season would be bigger and better.

“It is great the response Supercross has generated in India. This has the potential of becoming very big in the country. The organisers and everybody related to the event this year in India would have learnt a lot and all that would be important in putting together a spectacle next year,” Camporese said.

The Italian star also went on to claim that Supercross is extremely different from other forms of racing.

“It is the adrenaline rush and the energy it gives, the jumps and all of it. Supercross is a different feeling altogether,” Camporese explained.

The young racer also revealed what makes SG Speed Racers special. “Nelly (Nilesh Dhumal), he is the one who makes this team special. He brings in all the experience while keeping the team united and that is always good,” he revealed.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.