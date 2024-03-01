Home

EXCLUSIVE – ‘Knuckle Ball Which Bowled Shubman Gill’, Varun Aaron Shares Favourite IPL Moment

Varun Aaron has 44 wickets across 52 IPL matches. He has also represented 6 different franchises during his career.

Varun Aaron and Shubman Gill (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Veteran Indian pacer Varun Aaron has represented 6 different IPL teams during his long career. He made his IPL debut back in 2011 for Delhi Daredevils. The 35-years shared one of his favorite IPL memories from a match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders where he clean bowled Shubman Gill with a stunning inswinging knuckle ball.

India.com in an exclusive conversation asked Varun Aaron about his favorite moment from the Indian Premier League. He said “There have been so many moments but I loved that ball I bowled to Shubman Gill at the Eden Gardens. I bowled a knuckle ball which swung back a long way and got him bowled. That was one of, I mean if you want me to put one moment as to like something which really reminds me of a great delivery that would be that ball to Shubman Gill.”

This moment dates back to April 25, 2019, when Varun Aaron was representing Rajasthan Royals and Shubman Gill was still playing for Kolkata Knight Riders. The Rajasthan-based Franchise roped him in for an amount of 2.40 crores during that season. KKR hosted RR at the Eden Gardens for match 43 of IPL 2019.

Rajasthan won the toss and invited KKR to bat first. Varun Aaron dismissed Chris Lynn and Shubman Gill to give the visitors a good start. During the 5th over, Aaron clean-bowled Gill with an astonishing delivery. He finished his four overs spell with two wickets, a maiden, and only gave away 20 overs. RR won that match by 3 wickets and Varun received the Player of the Match for his splendid bowling spell.

A couple of years later, both Gill and Aaron shared the dressing room when they played for Gujarat Titans in the year 2022. Fast forward to now, Gill is all set to make his debut as an IPL captain in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League.

Varun Aaron has played 52 IPL matches and has 44 scalps in front of his name with an average of 33.66. He has also represented the Indian cricket team in 9 ODIs and 9 Test matches, taking 29 international wickets. As for now, the star pacer is helping the MRF Pace Foundation in scouting future talents.

