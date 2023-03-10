Home

Sports

EXCLUSIVE – Komal Zanzad Vows To Put An End To RCB’s Fast Bowling Woes If Given A Chance In WPL 2023

EXCLUSIVE – Komal Zanzad Vows To Put An End To RCB’s Fast Bowling Woes If Given A Chance In WPL 2023

Komal Zanzad was bought by the Royal Challengers Bangalore by Rs 25 lakhs in WPL 2023 auction. RCB are yet to win a game so far in the tournament.

Komal Zanzad bowls at the RCB nets. (Image: RCB/Twitter)

New Delhi: Vidarbha’s Komal Zanzad has vowed to put an end to Royal Challengers Bangalore’s fast bowling woes if given a chance in the ongoing Women’s Premier League (WPL). Zanzad, who was bought by RCB for Rs 25 lakh during the auction but is yet to get a game so far.

Despite having a star-studded line-up, RCB are yet to register a win in the WPL, losing all their opening three games. Bowling has been a worry for the Smriti Mandhana-led team especially in the pace department.

You may like to read

The fast bowling trio of Megan Schutt, Ellyse Perry and Renuka Singh Thakur has so far taken just two wickets collectively in three games. Zanzad, who is a left-arm pacer, said she can add on in the department and help the team come back to winning ways.

“If I get a game, it will be a add on. Renuka Singh and Megan Schutt have lot of experience, they have wicket-taking abilities and if come on it will be add on. I will try to give the opening breakthrough and maintain the economy,” Zanzad, who bowls left-arm, told India.com in an exclusive interaction to India.com and Cricket Country on Friday.

With an ability to swing the ball both ways and maintain good control, Zanzad may be the missing puzzle in the RCB bowling lineup and can be an asset to the side.

Having taken inspiration from the boys playing cricket in her colony, Zanzad started playing the game at the age of 13 years. She came to reckoning in the 2018-19 Senior Women’s One Day League when she took nine wickets for eight runs against Haryana.

Komal Zanzad agrees when we say Bossman Ben keeps a close eye on every run-up & delivery 👀 Swipe 👈 and see for yourself 🤷‍♂️#PlayBold #SheIsBold #WPL2023 pic.twitter.com/sMNd7JGNYX — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) February 27, 2023

The RCB stint has been an effective learning for the 31-year-old so far as every day she is getting to learn new things, the ones she missed in country’s domestic cricket. “To be a part of the RCB family is itself big for me.

“At RCB, I am learning something new every day, in every match and every training session — how they work on ther fitness, how they work on the skills, etc. I am getting to know all those things that I missed in domestic cricket,” she added.

Rubbing shoulders with the world champions like Schutt and Perry, Zanzad stated she is improving day by day. “So far, I haven’t recieved any tips from the likes of Megan Schutt or Ellyse Perry in particular.

“But yes when we bowl at the nets together, they constantly feed up with the inputs so that we can go with a clear and set mind into the game if given a chance,” she added. For the inversed, Zanzad receieved an India call-up in 2019 when she was named for England T20Is at home.

Just before the T20I series, Zanzad took a three-wicket burst for Board President’s XI against England that prompted the selectors to pick her. Unfortunately, she didn’t get a game in the series. Zanzad had her fan girl moment when she met her idol and former India pacer Zaheer Khan after the Mumbai Indians game.

Asked on what she extracted from Zaheer’s mind, Zanzad said, “Yes he came during our clash against Mumbai Indians. After the game me and Renuka met Zaheer Khan for hardly for few minutes and he gave up tips on how to swing the ball, how to control.

“It was for a short time but effective,” she signed off. RCB play their fourth match on Friday against UP Warriorz, who have so far won just one out of two games. RCB badly need to win the game ir order to keep themselves with a chance to qualify for knockouts.

RCB WPL 2023 Full Squad: Smriti Mandhana (C), Disha Kasat, Renuka Singh, Preeti Bose, Komal Zanzad, Megan Schutt, Sahana Pawar, Richa Ghosh, Indrani Roy, Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Erin Burns, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Asha Shobana, Heather Knight, Dane van Niekerk, Poonam Khemnar

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.