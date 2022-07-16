New Delhi: Newly-introduced Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) garnered tremendous support during the tournament because of their performance. The KL Rahul-led side, even backed a lot of youngsters with the likes of Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni who played an integral part in helping the team reach the playoffs. One such player, Jasmer Dhankhar, who is an orthodox leg-spinner shares his experience in an exclusive interview with india.com.Also Read - JugJugg Jeeyo Movie Exclusive Interview | Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Maniesh Paul, Neetu Kapoor - Watch

Here are a few excerpts of the interview where Jasmer talked about his Ranji Trophy debut for Uttar Pradesh, his experience in LSG and much more:

What is your earliest memory of cricket as far as you can remember?

My earliest memory would be playing on the street with my friends and bowling to them to them all day long.

You have recently joined Uttar Pradesh ranji team under the captaincy of Karan Sharma. What was the atmosphere like in the dressing room?

When I joined the team, the captain was Karan Sharma. As we all know he is a young player but he is a mature captain in every way and the environment of our dressing room was fantastic and positive indeed.

With names like KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock and Krunal Pandya in the side, a youngster is bound to learn a lot. What was the biggest peice of advice you got in the camp and from whom?

Yes, I learned a lot from the senior players. The way they practice was very intense and I felt like how you should give your 100% to every session and practice like it’s a live match.

Being a leg spinner, do you focus more on bowling the googlies or orthodox leg-spin remains your priority?

I prefer orthodox bowling over googlies because I feel this has always been my strength and I back myself up for that.

Who has been your cricketing idol and Why?

Shane Warne has always been idol since my childhood. He is a master of leg spin and one of the greatest players to walk on this planet.