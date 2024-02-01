Home

EXCLUSIVE: Martin Guptill Picks Favourites For T20 World Cup 2024 Semifinals; Undecided Between England, Pakistan

New Zealand stalwart Martin Guptill, who last played for the national side in 2022, is currently representing Sharjah Warriors in ILT20.

Martin Guptill is one of the stalwarts in New Zealand cricket. He is currently playing for Sharjah Warriors at ILT20. (Image: SW)

New Delhi: New Zealand cricketer Martin Guptill has handpicked India, New Zealand and Australia as semifinal contenders for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 that is set to take place in USA and West Indies from June 1. However, he was left undecided among England and Pakistan for the fourth spot. Notably, England and Pakistan were the finalists of the previous edition that took place in Australia. England walked home with the title beating Pakistan by five wickets.

Although the mega extravaganza is five months away, the buzz has already started with the ticket sales going live. A total of 55 matches will be played across nine cities – three in the USA and six in the Caribbean. This is also the first time, the United States has been handed the hosting rights to stage a tournament of such stature.

“It’s a tough one but I would pick Australia, India and New Zealand. I can’t decide between England and Pakistan (laughs)…one of those two,” Guptill, who is currently representing Sharjah Warriors in the ongoing ILT20, told India.com in an exclusive interaction on Thursday from Sharjah.

