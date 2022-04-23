New Delhi: In an exclusive telephonic interview with India.com, Mohammed Faisal a.k.a Fes “The Terrier” Batista shared a number of incidents on his life and how the young boxer wants to make the Indian subcontinent proud of him as he steps into the boxing ring again with exceptional confidence and backing from the legend Roy Jones Jr.Also Read - BTS' V Blushes After Lady Gaga Hugs And Kisses Him at Grammys 2022, Indian ARMY Asks 'Bhabhi Banale'

There is a constant presence of warmth during the conversation as he calls the interviewer “brother”. Fes initiates the conversation with a confident remark – “I want to let the Americans (audience) know that Indian guys are serious fighters and can knockout the opposition boxers in the ring.” Also Read - 12-Year-Old Russian Boxer Knocks Down Tree With Her Punches, Dubbed As 'World's Strongest Girl' | Watch

As the conversation progresses, Fes puts some light on how the training has been till now with Roy Jones Jr. and why does he call him Sachin Tendulkar of the boxing world. Fes added – “Roy has been the kind of guy who has been denied of opportunities. He was told repeatedly – You can’t be the best. The guy’s success is an example of how you answer the bullies.” Also Read - Gucci Family Upset Over Lady Gaga Starrer House of Gucci, Issues Withering Statement

Fes is of Kashmiri descent and even recalled an incident building a well in Jammu & Kashmir. Talking about the experience, Fes said, “I have been to Kashmir once and want to visit it once again after I become number one. I will have many fights this year and will make India and Kashmir proud of me as I think I am the only boxer to represent us in America now.”

Fes minced no words when asked about his association with Lady Gaga. He added that he owes his life to her for what she has done for him. The charismatic boxer remembers how he was bullied in school and was called a F*#### terrorist to his face. He also added that he had suicidal thoughts and tried to take his life but a song in the background saved him. That was a Lady Gaga song. Fes said, “Also I have teamed up with Lady Gaga and her Born This Way Foundation to help build a kinder world. My desire is to win titles and spread kindness worldwide with my career.”

Fes have 3 fights in the upcoming 3 months, 1st one is April 23rd in Gadsden Alabama, 2nd one is in Memphis Tennesse on May 14 and the 3rd fight on July 9th in Alabama. He seeks the support of the Indian public and wants to show the world why he added “The Terrier” (the underdog) in his name.