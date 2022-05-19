New Delhi: Young Tennis prodigy Rushil Khosla’s Class Xth Board final exam was just a couple of days away, however his overtones clearly suggested that the 16-year-old is relaxed enough to answer every question thrown at him with ease. At such a young age, teenagers might not have figured out what they might do in the future but Rushil is already living his dream of respresenting India.Also Read - Yaha Pe Problem Ho Rahi Hai...: Virat Kohli Responds To Ravi Shastri's Suggestion Of Taking A Break | VIDEO

In an exclusive conversation with india.com, former junior Asia no. 1 Rushil throws light on his journey till now as a Tennis player, his interaction with PM Narendra Modi, the experience of leading the Indian contingent at the Junior Davis Cup 2022 Asia/Oceania, his coach Addy Sir a.k.a Aditya Sachdeva (technical director of RoundGlass Tennis Academy), his decision to not idolize anyone anymore.

Born and brought in Delhi, Rushil got the taste of victory in a Tennis court at the age of 8 in a local tournament in Noida. "After my win, I just wanted to get a photograph where I am holding the trophies in one hand and my tennis racquet in other. That was my first memory of tennis as far as I can remember" said Rushil.

On being asked about being conferred with the Bal Shakti Puraskar in 2020 by the President of India for excellence in Tennis and also being referred as a ‘friend’ by the PM Modi, Rushil said, “A moment of pride for me and I will cherish the moment forever.”

Rushil had the privilege of leading and representing the Indian tennis contingent at Junior David Cup 2022 Asia/Oceania. Launched by the ITF as the ‘World Youth Cup’ in 1985, the Junior Davis Cup is an international team competition for boys in the age category of 16 and under. On his experience of leading the team, Rushil said,”We were a bit under pressure after losing the first game against Japan and the crowd was distracting us with their antics. However, I kept my focus throughout the game to take us through.”

In one of his old interviews, Rushil confessed that he has stopped idolizing big players, however, he is still a fan of the big 3 (Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic). Rushil said,”I have a funny answer to this. I have stopped idolizing them as I tried to imitate their shots in the court. I spent my time watching the highlights of their matches but gradually realized that it’s of no use as I only get to see the best part, not the shortcomings. That is the reason.”

He has been training under his coach, Aditya Sachdeva, since the start of his tennis career. On his long association with him, Rushil said,”I have been coaching under for 4 years. He doesn’t make me overthink and often fixes my mind and keeps me away from doing ‘stupid’ stuff. On being asked about the stupid stuff, Rushil chuckled and said,”He used to constantly tell me from outside the court about not imitating any shots from the big players and stick to the basics.”