EXCL |'National Cap Has Become Very Easy To Get': Ex-IND Star Makes STUNNING Remark

EXCLUSIVE: ‘National Cap Has Become Very Easy To Get’ – Ex-IND Star Atul Wassan Makes Stunning Remark

Atul Wassan played four Tests and nine ODIs for India from 1990 to 1991. Post retirement, Wassan became a cricket commentator and an expert.

New Delhi: Former cricketer Atul Wassan stated that the coveted India cap has become very easy to get, referring to the number of players making their national team debuts in the recent past. He also reckoned that good players should get chances and not warm benches.

The Indian team are currently in Ireland for the three-match T20I series starting on Friday. Rinku Singh and Jitesh Sharma are the couple of new faces in the side against Ireland, who have been rewarded for their performances in the Indian Premier League.

Earlier, during the recently-concluded tour against West Indies, Tilak Varma, Mukesh Kumar and Yashasvi Jaiswal made their debuts. While Jaiswal scored a hundred on Test debut, Mukesh and Varma also impressed with their displays.

“The Indian cap has become very easy to get. We should watch that. I think good players should get a chance. There are so many teams in T10, T20, 50-over or etc. I think most players are getting a chance to play for the country,” said Wassan In an exclusive conversation with India.com.

Wassan, who was one of the brightest pacers in the nineties, also felt that Jasprit Bumrah won’t be able to get to his peak as before after his return. Bumrah, who last played for India in September 2022, is returning after a long 11-month injury layoff against Ireland.

“I think the back injury is such that the effort he will put in will be seen. If he is holding himself back, then he is increasing his career. If he gets the same intensity and gets injured again, then whatever he achieved with this action, this injury was bound to happen,” Wassan explained.

“It’s not possible that a biomechanist can perform such a fast game with such odd actions. When you are young, you will be injured. If you perform such actions after the injury, you will be able to reform yourself.

“If you reform yourself, you will be able to play better. I want him to come back, but I don’t think that he will get to his peak as we have seen him,” said Wassan, who played four Tests and nine ODIs for India.

When asked who he thinks should make the ICC World Cup semifinals in October-November, the 55-year-old reckoned hosts India and defending champions England will be among the top four teams. “World Cup, it’s anybody’s game. But it has to be from England and India,” concluded Wassan.

