New Delhi: The rise of Nitu Ghanghas in the Indian boxing circuit isn't a fairytale. She spent years in obscurity before winning her first medal in the Commonwealth Games 2022. The 21-year-old boxer started her journey in a small town near Bhiwani, Haryana and spent hours in the boxing ring to hone her craft. Her hard work finally paid off when she won a gold medal in the recently concluded continental competition.

It was a moment of disbelief for Nitu Ghanghas as the years of struggles flashed before her eyes when she saw the Indian flag flying high from the podium while holding a gold medal in her hand in Birmingham. "I was very active in sports during schooling days and after Vijender Singh's bronze medal in the Beijing Olympics in 2008, boxing got a huge boost in Bhiwani which also sparked my interest in the sport," said an emotional Nitu Ghanghas while remembering her early days.

"My father also wanted me to be a sportsperson, especially a boxer. I started boxing in 2012 when I was 12 years old and my father has supported me throughout my boxing career so far. At the start of my career, I used to travel from my hometown to Bhiwani alone in the afternoon to train in the boxing club. My neighbours and relatives used to say that I should not travel alone. I wasn't able to perform at my best as well, so my father took an unpaid leave of three years to take care of me. He used to work in Haryana Legislative Assembly and took the break, so I can only focus on my game and the results followed."

Nitu Ghanghas started with a gold medal while representing her state at the Nationals in 2015 and won a gold medal in an international competition two years later. She showed her prowess on the big stage by winning the gold medal Women’s Youth World Boxing Championships. The Indian boxer then continued her great form with another pole position at the Youth World Championship in Hungary in 2018 and finally won a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games. However, her biggest goal still remains a medal in the Olympics.

She remarked, “I was pretty confident going into the Commonwealth Games especially after performing well in the trails. In the tournament, I didn’t feel any pressure and won the medal which is the biggest moment of my life so far.”

The Indian boxer added, ” I have to work hard on increasing my weight and strength. I will try to qualify for the Olympics in the 50kg weight category. This might put me against Nikhat Zareen in the boxing ring and I am completely ready for the fight. My ultimate aim is just like any other athlete to win a medal for the country at the Olympics and I will try to accomplish it in the Paris Olympics.”

The road is still tough for Nitu Ghanghas as she still needs a lot of support from the sponsors and government. She stated, “I do have a sponsor who takes care of the nutrition and the government do support me during the training camp but I also need financial and other kinds of support when I am training on my own in Bhiwani with my personal coach. I hope things will change after the gold medal in Commonwealth Games.”

Nitu Ghangas is busy in facilitation ceremonies right now after the Commonwealth Games, but she will be back in the ring soon to win more medals for India.