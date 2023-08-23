Home

EXCLUSIVE | ‘No Reason To Hold Anything Against Anybody’: Ryan Spann Seeks Fresh Start Against Anthony Smith In Rematch

Ryan Spann speaks on his rematch with Anthony Smith on UFC Fight Night - Max Holloway vs The Korean Zombie at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on 26th August

Ryan Spann vs Anthony Smith (Credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Revenge is not in UFC Light Heavyweight Ryan Spann’s mind when the 31-year-old takes on veteran Anthony Smith in the co-main event of the UFC Fight Night – Max Holloway vs The Korean Zombie at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on August 26.

The last time both these fighters met, which was almost two years back, Smith submitted Spann inside the first round. Come Saturday, Spann will have the opportunity to come on even score with ‘The Lionheart’.

Spann, who is coming off a loss against Nikita Krylov in March, is focused on returning to the win column. “No, I just changed my mindset more. So trying to stay focused more, stay more consistent, and be able to stay in moments more,” the No.10 in Light Heavyweight division, told India.com in an exclusive interaction on Wednesday.

Having made his professional career in 2013, Spann has gradually grown in stature and boasts a win-loss record of 21-8. He made his UFC debut in 2018. Spann admitted where he lost against Smith in the first bout and didn’t want it to divert his concentration at the moment.

“I feel good. I know why I lost my fight, so I don’t really dwell too much on when I lose because a lot of times it is my fault. So it’s just a new fight for me. So I feel pretty good,” added Spann. “No, no, I don’t let it enter my mind. As I said, I know why I lost.”

The American sounded confident in his skill and wanted to take it slow. “There’s no reason to hold anything against anybody or whatever,” said Spann when asked about revenge against Smith. “Not too much real change because I know my skill is there.

“Like you said, which I appreciate, by the way. I know my skill is there. I just know I need to not rush things,” he concluded.

When and where to watch Ryan Spann vs Anthony Smith in UFC Fight Night – Max Holloway vs The Korean Zombie live in India?

The Ryan Spann vs Anthony Smith in UFC Fight Night – Max Holloway vs The Korean Zombie will be live telecast on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) & Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels at 5.30 PM IST.

Where to watch live streaming of Ryan Spann vs Anthony Smith in UFC Fight Night – Max Holloway vs The Korean Zombie?

Live streaming of Ryan Spann vs Anthony Smith in UFC Fight Night – Max Holloway vs The Korean Zombie will be available on Sony LIV.

