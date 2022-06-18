New Delhi: Legends League Cricket (LLC), one of the fastest growing T20 leagues in terms of popularity is coming back for season 2 this year. With more than 700 million reach among the fans, the concept of featuring retired cricketers in a league is a great example of success already.Also Read - Shoaib Akhtar Remembers 'Haunting' 2011 World Cup Loss Against India, Says Spent 6 Hours Seeing Pakistan Lose

In an exclusive conversation with india.com, co-founder Raman Raheja talks about the league's monumental success, smooth operations despite COVID-19, why Oman was picked as the standalone venue and how the league will be different

Talking about the overwhelming success of LLC, Raman said,"The popularity of Legends League Cricket (LLC) has totally surpassed our expectations. It was a unknown territory for us. We are talking about cricketers with over 360 million followers. So we tried to target that aspect and numbers began to grow."

The unprecedent success was also dependent upon the fitness of cricketers who were part of the league. When being asked about the fitness regime of cricketers, Raman said,”We had Andrew Leipus, Director of Sports Science at LLC, and his team working actively to ensure that the players were fit enough to produce good cricket on field.”

The viewers were disappointed to not see the likes of legends like Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Shoaib Akhtar and Shahid Afridi. However, Raman was quick to confirm that all these players will be available for the upcoming season. He said,”Absolutely, players like Yuvraj, Harbhajan, Afridi and Shoaib couldn’t participate either due to personal reasons or being unfit. But, all of them will make a comeback this season.”

In an interview, Raman mentioned that the purpose of LLC was to represent cricket in lesser-represented markets. On being asked that how much LLC has been successful in that regard, Raman said,”With the recent ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Oman presented that opportunity and thus, we are trying to build on that. We shall host the second edition at Oman too as it has a huge potential which couldn’t be fully utilized due to the Omicron wave.”

Currently, all three franchises (India Maharajas, Asia Lions and World Giants) are owned by LLC itself. However, the management has introduced some changes this year. Raman explained how the League format is going to be in the upcoming edition. He said,”What happened in January 2022, was a world series where three teams played against each other in a round robin tournament. However, in the September-October edition, we will introducing a franchise model where four club-based teams will battle it out for the trophy.”

Before signing off, Raman said,”Although, we will come back to the three-team round robin tournament in 2023 as world series again.”