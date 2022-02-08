New Delhi: With Australia confirming their tour of Pakistan first time in 24 years, the mood of the general public in the country is filled with happiness but there is a tinge of “we’ve seen this before” kind of sentiment as well, with many believing that it might just be too good to be true or chances are that they will eventually back out considering what happened last year with New Zealand opting to cancel the tour at the last moment.Also Read - Legends League Cricket Reaches More Than 703 Million Fans Across The Globe

"Lot of happiness but there is a tinge of 'we've seen this before' – especially considering what happened with New Zealand," said Amir Husain, editor of pakpassion.net while speaking exclusively to india.com.

"The fact is that until the first ball of the series is bowled, there will be a degree of scepticism. Of course, the fact that encouraging statements are coming out of Australia is hugely appreciated," he further added.

“Cricket is coming to Pakistan after a long time. We love Cricket. When New Zealand cancelled the tour of Pakistan we were really hurt but they have again confirmed that they will tour Pakistan. And Australia will also come in March. We are really happy about the fact that we will be able to watch some cricket after a long time. We are a very hospitable country and we love taking care of our guests. So all of them are most welcome,” said Jam Siddique Merani, who is an ardent cricket fan based out of Karachi.

Australia confirmed their tour of Pakistan last week where the visitors will play three Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20I. All the matches will be played in Rawalpindi except the second and third Test scheduled to take place in Karachi and Lahore.