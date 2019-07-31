Lieutenant Colonel Mahendra Singh Dhoni is al set his patroling duties in Kashmir to discharge his responsibilities with the Parachute Regiment of the Territorial Army, starting from Wednesday. He will be in the valley till August 15 with his unit and live like other soldiers in the battalion.

Meanwhile, we have received exclusive pictures of Dhoni while he was on board of a Kashmir bound flight. He was seen sporting a black polo t-shirt with a cargo trouser of Army camouflage design, on his way to join his regiment in the hills. Take a look!

The former Indian captain is a part of the Territorial Army which is a reservist force comprising of civilians doing short stints with the armed forces to assist them. In his 15-day stint, Dhoni will be a part of the Victor Force engaged in counter-insurgency operations in Kashmir. He is a trained paratrooper and his stint in the valley will be a part of his training.

Meanwhile, the World cup-winning skipper had to take a two-month sabbatical from cricket to serve his duties with the Indian Army. Amidst speculation that he might retire anytime soon, he made himself unavailable for the selection of India’s tour of West Indies.

During the recently-concluded ICC World Cup 2019, Dhoni was vehemently criticized for his slow batting at times when the situation demanded a free-flowing innings. Many pundits and ex-cricketers came calling his name and suggested he should retire if he cannot bat like his old self. However, despite all the criticism and condemnation, Dhoni was India’s fourth-highest run-scorer of the tournament just after the highly decorated top-three of Indian batting.