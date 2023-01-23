Home

Mumbai's star defender Rahul Bheke wants to win the ISL again, this time with the Maharashtrian side and he firmly believes it is very much possible to achieve it.

New Delhi: Mumbai City FC are currently in supreme form in the ongoing 2022-23 Indian Super League season as the 2020-21 ISL Champions is dominating at the top of the table without losing a game.

The Islanders are on a 10-match winning spree and with the kind of form they are in now, it won’t be very surprising if they go onto clinch their 2nd ever title.

”I really want to lift that trophy again and that is what my aim right from last season when I joined here and today we are at a place where it is possible for us to achieve it. So we all are working hard to achieve the goal and we will make sure in upcoming games that we win as much matches possible, be at the top of the table and win ISL”, Bheke said in an exclusive interaction with india.com.

On asked about his performance in the ongoing season, said that they are slowly and steadily reaching to their goals and as there are only few games left in the league, the aim is to win as much games as possible to consolidate their position at the top of the table.

”So far we are having a great season, we are achieving the targets that we wanted to achieve and slowly- slowly we are reaching to our goals and there are few games left in the league so definitely we will try to win as much games as possible and stay at top of the table”, he said.

The former ISL winner with Bengaluru FC said that he wants the fans to come in large numbers to their remaining league games as their support has been fantastic so far.

”The only message which I have been giving to the fans is that be there in large numbers. We want their support and they have been fantastic so far and we are seeing them in stands in full packed stadium and that is what we want from them in upcoming games”, Bheke concluded.

Mumbai play their next league game on Friday in an away fixture against Jamshedpur FC.