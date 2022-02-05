New Delhi: Former India opener Arun Lal feels that Rahul Dravid is such a great guy that he could possibly make a partnership with everyone, including India’s new white-ball captain Rohit Sharma and the entire team would benefit from his presence but going forward winning an ICC trophy would still going to be a major challenge for this Indian team as it is difficult to sustain the same kind of performance for such a long time as shown by Virat Kohli-led side.Also Read - It Was Such An Impactful Moment In my Life: Virat Kohli on Being Picked by Royal Challengers Bangalore

“Rahul Dravid could make a partnership with anybody. He is that sort of a guy. He is a guy who everybody loves. That way he gets along with everybody. Everyone will benefit from Rahul Dravid,” said Arun Lal in an exclusive interview with india.com. Also Read - IND vs WI: Rohit Sharma Sounds Warning to Other Teams, Says If Things Don't Work We Will Always Have Plan B

Talking about India’s chances in the upcoming ICC tournaments, including the T20I World Cup and the 50-over World Cup, Lal reckons that the team led by Virat Kohli had played such phenomenal cricket in the past that it is always going to be challenging to sustain that kind of performance over a period of time in such a competitive environment. Also Read - Rohit Sharma's Witty Reply When Asked About Giving Youngsters Chances, 'You Want me, Shikhar Dhawan to be on Bench?'

“I think, for a while India has played such phenomenal cricket and at the moment we are in a bit of a slump. I don’t think it would that easy for India to win an ICC trophy immediately. You cannot sustain a particular kind of brand of cricket or performance in such a competitive environment. We have been doing it so well in the last so many years, never mind we didn’t win but we were always contenders and front-runners in many of these ICC trophies including having played the final of the Test championship,” he said.

“We were front-runners everywhere. It is a disappointment if you lose in the final, disappointment if you lose in the semi-final. You are in the top three teams in the world and still, you are disappointed. But going forward, that momentum is probably not there,” Lal concluded.