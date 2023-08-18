Home

EXCLUSIVE: Rinku Singh’s Fairytale Rise Deserves A Movie, Feels KKR Teammate Venkatesh Iyer

Kolkata Knight Riders's Rinku Singh is the biggest success story of IPL 2023. He is currently in the Indian squad for the three-match T20I series against Ireland.

Rinku Singh is likely to make his India debut in the Ireland series. (Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: India all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer felt a movie can be made on Rinku Singh‘s career so far as the Kolkata Knight Riders star enjoys a fairytale rise at the top level. Rinku is currently a part of the Indian squad that is currently in Ireland for the three-match T20I series starting on Friday.

Both Rinku and Iyer are a part of the same dressing room at KKR in the Indian Premier League and have witnessed each other from close quarters. Rinku, who joined KKR in 2018, started making a name for himself in the 2022 season when smashed a 15-ball 40 against Lucknow Super Giants.

The Uttar Pradesh star started the 2023 season from where he left in the previous edition with his five sixes in the last over against Gujarat Titans during a 200-run chase earned him all the spotlight. A few knocks later in the tournament catapulted him into the national reckoning.

“Makes no less than a fairytale,” Iyer told India.com about Rinku in an exclusive interaction. “It’s an ideal story. You can literally make a movie on that. But I feel he deserves everything, whatever is coming his way,” he added.

The southpaw’s rise to stardom wasn’t an easy ride. He battled poverty and lacked support from his loved ones for the game he loves the most. After breaking into professional cricket, Rinku’s knocks went initially unnoticed.

However, consistent performances for his state side gave him an IPL contract with Punjab Kings in 2017. It was a year later that Rinku joined the two-time champions but didn’t get many chances and played only 10 games in his first three years.

The KKR management started using him as a finisher in the lower middle order from the 2022 season and the 23-year-old didn’t disappoint. Iyer opined Rinku deserved every glory. “He deserves every glory for what he has achieved and I haven’t seen a more hardworking person than him,” added Iyer.

Time will tell whether Rinku makes his India debut on Friday against Ireland, but his big-hitting prowess in the middle-order and consistent performances for the national side can surely earn him the tag of a finisher for India in the years to come.

Rinku has also been named in the Indian side for the Asian Games that will be held in Hangzhou, China. Ruturaj Gaikwad will be leading India at Asian Games.

