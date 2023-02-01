Home

Sports

EXCLUSIVE | Roelof van der Merwe Wants Suryakumar Yadav to Play For Sunrisers Eastern Cape in SA20 League

EXCLUSIVE | Roelof van der Merwe Wants Suryakumar Yadav to Play For Sunrisers Eastern Cape in SA20 League

The All-Rounder only had one Indian superstar in mind and has proven himself as a force to be reckon with in recent times.

EXCLUSIVE | Roelof van der Merwe Wants Suryakumar Yadav to Play For Sunrisers Eastern Cape in SA20 League. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Dutch International Roelof van der Merwe is in excellent form in the inaugural SA20 League as he is currently the top wicket-taker of the tournament with 14 wickets under his belt for Sunrisers Eastern Cape. But who’s the one Indian superstar, the ex South African man wants to see in the SA20 league for his team? The All-Rounder only had one name in his mind and that is India’s 360-degree player Suryakumar Yadav.

”“At the moment, you’ve got to go with SKY, the way he is hitting the ball, it’s got to be him at the moment”, van der Merwe told to india.com in a virtual press-conference on Wednesday.

Suryakumar is in excellent form since 2022 and has proven himself as the best batter in the shortest format of the game recently. The Mumbai Indians man struck 3 international centuries, which includes a second-fastest century by an Indian batter in just 45 balls. His record doesn’t stop here. In the last calendar year, he became the fastest batsman to amass 1000 T20I runs, reaching the feat in just 573 balls.

Earlier last month, Suryakumar Yadav also became the first ever Indian player to notch up 900+ Ratings in T20I’s and gained the 2nd Highest ever T20I Batting Ratings of all time. More than his explosive batting, he has become a fan favourite now for his 360-degree stroke play, even drawing comparisons with South African legend AB de Villiers.

van der Merwe’s team Sunrisers Eastern Cape is currently placed 2nd in the position and with two games to go, the Gqueberha-based team will be looking to consolidate their place in the Play-Offs. The Eastern Cape play their next match against bottom-dwellers Durban Super Giants on 3rd February.