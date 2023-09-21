Home

EXCLUSIVE! Sanju The Boy Next Door With Special Talent

In a candid interview with Indian player Sanju Samson, I had the opportunity to see how cool and calm Sanju as a person is with no attitude with a smile which was very infectious.

New Delhi: In a candid interview with Indian player Sanju Samson, I had the opportunity to see how cool and calm Sanju as a person is with no attitude with a smile which was very infectious.

We have always seen Sanju on the field in Indian national team colors and his franchise Rajasthan Royals kit but found him dressed up in smart causal outfit. I was not sure if he would be able to speak in Hindi language but was bowled by his command over India’s national language. And when I asked him where he learned such good Hindi, he smiled sheepishly and said as much u need cricket talent u need to know Hindi to survive in Indian cricket.

Sanju had started his IPL career with Rajasthan Royals in 2013 and had won the emerging player in his debut year.

When Rajasthan Royals were suspended for two years he moved to Delhi Daredevils and scored a hundred of just 63 balls to become the second youngest player to do so. Sanju was bought back by Rajasthan Royals in 2018 and been the face of the team.

His life changed when he was made captain of Rajasthan Royals in 2021 and in the very second year took his franchise to the finals in 2022 but were beaten by eventual champions Gujrat Titans.

When I asked him why did he decide to bat second, he said the grass which was there in the second qualifier where they bear Royal Challengers Bangalore was shaved off which made him bat first.

He felt they were 20runs short and could have won but admitted Hardik Pandya was the difference.

He was so disappointed with the loss that he went to Australia to switch off from cricket as the defeat had taken a toll on him and he needed to relax his mind. When I asked who are his best friends, Sanju as a captain you are close to everyone but with Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal he has a special bonding.

I could not but ask him why Rajasthan Royals has always persisted with Riyan Parag, he said Riyan Parag is a special talent and can hit big sixes. Because of his off field persona, people troll Riyan Parag but he is a very sweet person.

As much as I wanted to ask him about him missing out in the place in India’s World Cup squad, I did not have the courage as I could see in his eyes and read that he was so near to be part of the India’s 15 member squad but missed the boat. But who knows he might still make it as India can change the squad till 28th September.

Everyone knows the talent Sanju possesses and the player who has an average of more than 55 in ODI cricket is not too far from being called up for the World Cup and who knows he might get a call with millions praying for him to be part of the elusive Indian squad. Time will tell but Sanju Samson’s talent is something one can’t ignore for long.

(By Anis Sajan, Cricket Enthusiast and Businessman based in Dubai)

The views expressed by the author are his personal and the organisation does not owe alligiance to it.

