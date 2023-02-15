Home

EXCLUSIVE | Should Shubman Gill Feature in India’s Playing XI In Place of KL Rahul For Delhi Test? Ex-IND Cricketer Nikhil Chopra Answers

Ind vs Aus, 2nd Test: The problem is, Shubman Gill is in prime form with the bat - but has to warm the bench.

India’s Likely Playing XI For 2nd Test Against Australia

Delhi: Spinners, and then captain Rohit Sharma led with the bat to help India set the tone for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a massive innings and 132-run win at Nagpur. While India did well with the bat and the ball, KL Rahul’s form still remained a concern as he scored 20 with the bat. The problem is, Shubman Gill is in prime form with the bat – but has to warm the bench.

Ahead of the ILT20 final in Dubai between Gulf Giants and the Desert Vipers – former India cricketer Nikhil Chopra spoke with CricketCountry. We asked him about the possibility of Gill’s inclusion in the Delhi Test in place of Rahul and tinker with the winning combination. Chopra reckoned there is no point tinkering with the winning combination, but also made a very interesting point.

“No point tinkering with the winning combination. Rahul should be backed to play the Delhi Test ahead of Gill. The interesting thing to see is that when Gill gets a go, will he get as many games as Rahul is,” Chopra said to CricketCountry.

Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer has joined the team in Delhi and there is a possibility Suryakumar Yadav makes way for the Delhi Capitals captain.

India’s Predicted Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj

India’s Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav.

