EXCLUSIVE – Shreyas Iyer or Suryakumar Yadav – Who Plays at No. 4 in India’s Playing XI For ODI World Cup 2023? Anjum Chopra ANSWERS

ODI World Cup 2023: Do you agree with Anjum Chopra's suggestion?

Anjum Chopra INTERVIEW

Chennai: With the ODI World Cup 2023 fever peaking, the spotlight is absolutely on Team India for obvious reasons. India is hosting the mega event after a gap of 12 years. The last time the ODI WC was held in India, the hosts emerged victorious. The expectations this time will be nothing different as India is looked at as prime contenders for the silverware. Despite Team India having a balanced squad, it is still not certain who will feature in the playing XI and hence we, at India.com, posed a pertinant question to former Women’s Cricket captain, Anjum Chopra. We asked her who would be the ideal fit at the No. 4 spot. We also gave her two options in Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav.

But, Anjum provided a different name altogether. She was confident when she took the name of KL Rahul for that spot.

“You’re forgetting a name called KL Rahul. Class player. If Shriyas is in the playing 11, then he’ll play at 4 and KL maybe at 5. Otherwise, it will be of course, KL Rahul can be promoted up in case you’re playing a Shriyas. Then he comes in at 5. So it’s not a big concern, it’s not a problem, it’s a happy situation. And we have players who are firing all cylinders, who are up and running,” Anjum said on India.com.

Suryakumar, Iyer and Rahul have all been in good form lately and that augurs well for the side. It would be interesting to see who plays at what number.

Hosts India would be playing their ODI WC opener on Sunday against Australia in Chennai.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishan Kishan, Surya Kumar Yadav.

