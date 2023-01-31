Home

EXCLUSIVE: South Africa Can’t Qualify For World Test Championship 2021-23 Final, Feels Theunis de Bruyn

South Africa have lost four of their last six Tests and are currently placed fourth in the World Test Championship 2021-23 table with 48.72 per cent PCT.

Theunis de Bruyn (L) was a part of the South Africa playing XI that lost to Australia in second Test recently. (Image: Twitter/ICC)

New Delhi: Four losses in the last six Tests, South Africa are in a very challenging position to qualify for the World Test Championship 2021-23 Final, feels Theunis de Bruyn. The Proteas are in fourth in the WTC table with Australia, India and Sri Lanka ahead of them.

Led by Dean Elgar, South Africa were completely outplayed during their tour of Australia with the hosts winning the three-match Test series 2-0. Prior to that, the Proteas played England in three Tests. They won the first game at Lord’s but lost the next two return empty handed.

The right-hander, De Bruyn, who was a part of the Australia tour, felt that the team is still in transition phase and there is a lot of work that needs to be done in this team.

“If you look the way we have played in Australia and England — two among the best Test nations currently in the world — I guess the answer is no, honestly,” the 30-year-old told India.com in a virtual press conference on Tuesday.

“The team is in a rebuilding phase, trying to find their identity as a team. It is a team, currently full of gaps and lot of answers needed for some of the questions to be asked,” added the hard-hitting batter, who is currently playing for Pretoria Capitals in the inaugural SA20.

The road to WTC 2021-23 top two looks tough indeed for South Africa. While table toppers Australia will be touring second India for four Tests, Sri Lanka face New Zealand while the Proteas host West Indies for two games. The South African believes India’s Test series against Australia will be of great spectacle but still has faint hopes of the Proteas making to the final.

“I haven’t been really be a part of the environment. I was there for a few weeks, so I can’t really comment on what the journey has been like. Obviously there is a possibility of the national team qualifying for the final but let’s just wait and see. I think Australia playing India in four Tests, it’s going to be a great series,” added De Bruyn.