EXCLUSIVE – ‘Stylistically I’m Difficult Fight For Him’: Beneil Dariush Speaks On Potential Fight With LightWeight Champion Islam Makhachev

Beneil Dariush will be facing Arman Tsarukyan in the main event of the UFC Fight Night Austin on November 2 and November 3 in India.

New Delhi: Beneil Dariush is set to headline the UFC Fight Night Austin against Arman Tsarukyan at the Moddy Center in Austin Texas. The fight is set to take place on 3rd November in India and the main card will start at 5:30 am. The clash is crucial for both fighters as it can push them ahead in the title picture against Islam Makhachev.

The main card of the Austin UFC event will also feature names like Bobby Green, Jalian Turner, Rob Font, Deiveson Figueiredo, Sean Brady, Kevin Gastelum, and Clay Guida. Before this fight against Tsarukyan, Dariush lost his 8-fight win streak in a fight against Charles Oliveira.

Dariush was close to a title shot but the loss ended his hopes to get the title fight against Islam Makhachev for a while. Charles Oliveira pulled out of UFC 294 fight with Islam due to an injury after which Alexander Volkanovski fought for the Lightweight belt on short notice but once again fell short.

Now, Charles Oliveira is once again the number 1 contender and will face Makhachev for the Lightweight belt in near future. In an exclusive conversation with India.com Beneil Dariush spoke about the Charles’ chances in the rematch against Makhachev.

“I think the fight will last longer and he’ll give a more difficult fight for Makachev but I don’t know if he can beat Makachev. But at the same time, you know, this game is so interesting, you never know. I would definitely lean towards Makachev because he had such an impressive showing his last two fights but Charles could always pull it off,” said Beneil Dariush to India.com.

“Yeah, I think stylistically I’m a difficult fight for him, yes,” said Beneil when asked about his chances against Islam Makhachev in a potential bout.

Beneil Dariush is one of the most decorated Lightweight but he now faces the challenge of getting past a young force called Arman Tsarukyan. The bout has the potential to be one of the best fights this year and both fighters will put on their best foot forward as a future title shot might be on the line.

Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.