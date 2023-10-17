Home

EXCLUSIVE | UFC Featherweight Sodiq Yusuff Reveals His Idea Behind Hilarious Fight Prediction Videos

UFC fighter Sodiq Yusuff reveals how he came up with hilarious fight prediction videos

Sodiq Yusuff (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: UFC Featherweight Sodiq Yusuff is a well-known name among MMA fans and he remains one of the highlights on social media for more than just his fights. Fans love the hilarious fight prediction videos he makes and posts on his social media. The number 12 ranked Featherweight recently fought against veteran UFC fighter Edson Barboza. However, he came up short as Barboza won their clash by a unanimous decision.

In an exclusive conversation with India.com, Sodiq revealed how he came up with the idea of those hilarious prediction videos that fans love so much. He said “It’s one of those things where, um, when you’re a fighter, the only thing people want to talk to you about is fights. And with me and my friends, we never talk about fights.”

“So every time a new person comes in or gets in a circle, whenever they ask me about fights, I just start making stuff up like I do in the videos, so I’ve had years and years of practice with this. And then because of my injury, my coach told me, he’s like, man, show your personality, because a lot of people don’t know your personality. So one day I just decided to record that and put it on Instagram, and everybody thought it was hilarious. I was like, you know what? I’m gonna just start doing this for every card now,” he added.

He later also revealed why he didn’t post a similar prediction video for his fight with Barboza and said “To be honest, I was going to do it, but they told me, it’s better to just stay away from that. Just because of the laws, it could get a little tricky. So they said, stay away, stay away from doing one for your fight. I was like, yeah, no problem. But as soon as the fight is over, I’ll be right back on it.”

Sodiq Yusuf can now return to action against either Dan Ige or Bryce Mitchell in his attempt to return to the win column.

