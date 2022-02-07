New Delhi: UP Yoddha raider Gulveer Singh is gearing up for the national trials and is hopeful of playing for India one day, adding that with no support coming from the government, the road ahead is challenging but he will continue to pursue his dreams even if that means he has to shell out money from his own pocket.Also Read - MUM vs TAM Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 95 Between U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas at Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru at 7:30 PM IST Februrary 05 Sat

"I started playing Kabaddi while watching Pro Kabaddi players in 2014. My favourite players are Anoop Kumar and Rahul Chaudhari who represented the country. I want to play for my nation and that is my only goal. Right now, I am playing for PKL franchise 'UP Yoddha' and after the season ends, I will go back to Meerut and start practising for my national trials," said Gulveer in an exclusive interview with india.com.

"I am the son of a farmer and I had opted Kabaddi while watching Indian Kabaddi players. My brother Vinay is my biggest support and whenever my parents used to say that you will get injured while playing, it's my brother who always supported me in my ups and downs," revealed the UP Yoddha raider.

Recalling the best game he has ever played, Gulveer said, “My best game was against Delhi in 2017 and it is from that game that people came to know about me.”

The 23-year-old, who has represented Uttar Pradesh in Kabbadi and won a silver medal for the state revealed that the government is not helping any of the players and they have been left to feed on their own.

“There is no help from the government. I am a national bronze medallist and have also won the nationals in 2020 in Jaipur but still, there is no help coming from the government. Currently, we are practising with our own money”