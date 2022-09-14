Rawalpindi: Virat Kohli is arguably the best batter of the modern generation but in recent times he has faced flak over his lack of form. During the recently concluded Asia Cup, Kohli smashed his much-awaited 71st international century versus Afghanistan to get back some confidence. In a little more than a month, Kohli would be featured in the T20 World Cup in Australia.Also Read - Not Rohit Sharma-KL Rahul as Openers; Wasim Jaffer Suggests Unique Playing XI For India

During a LIVE session hosted by India.com/CricketCountry during the Asia Cup, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar reckoned that Kohli – who has played 104 T20I games – may retire from the shortest format after the marquee event in Australia. Also Read - Amit Mishra TROLLS Ex-Pak Cricketer Shahid Afridi Over His 'Virat Kohli Should Retire' Comment

“Kohli might just take retirement after the T20 World Cup. He may do that to extend his longevity in the other formats. If I was him I would have looked at the larger picture and taken a call,” Shoaib said during the LIVE session. Also Read - Shahid Afridi Gives Retirement Advice to Virat Kohli, Says Aim Should Be to Go Out on a High

Kohli will be a key player for India in the upcoming T20 WC as he has a lot of experience playing on Australian wickets.

Meanwhile, Pakistan lost to Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup final by 23 runs. The Babar Azam-led side faced flak from Akhtar. The ex-pacer slammed Mohammed Rizwan for not being able to finish games for the side.

“Are we playing the wrong team time and again? There are question marks on Mohammad Rizwan because he can’t finish the game, he needs support from others. He played run-a-ball innings and after that, if he is not able to finish the match, then it is going to be a problem. So I think Pakistan has played very bad cricket, they should have batted first after winning the toss. Don’t know what was their plan,” he said on his YouTube channel.