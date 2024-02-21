Home

Sports

EXCLUSIVE | Virat Kohli Not There ‘Blessing in Disguise’ For India? Anjum Chopra ANSWERS!

Young Sarfaraz made the most of his opportunity at Rajkot as he hit two fifties and in very quick time.

Delhi: After India lost the first test at Hyderabad, one missed former India captain Virat Kohli as he would have provided the much needed experience, which one felt was missing. But then, the team bounced back at Vizag and levelled the series. With the series locked at 1-1 and with Kohli set for a return, things looked in the right direction for the hosts – but then, when the squad was announced – his name was missing and one knew that it is very unlikely he will take part in the series.

That is when Sarfaraz Khan, who had scored massive runs in the domestic circuit over the past two seasons, was picked in the side for the Rajkot Test. Young Sarfaraz made the most of his opportunity at Rajkot as he hit two fifties and in very quick time.

